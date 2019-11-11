Five Remembrance Day ceremonies getting underway across Central Okanagan

It will be clear and sunny this morning in the Central Okanagan as hundreds of people are anticipated to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies across the region.

In total, five different local ceremonies will be taking place to honour Canadians who’ve sacrificed their lives in war to allow for the continued freedoms we hold today. Here are are the different events taking place:

Metis veterans get long-awaited recognition ahead of Remembrance Day

Kelowna – A parade will commence at the City Park Cenotaph at 10:30 a.m. A ceremony will continue at the Parkinson Recreation Centre from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

– A parade will commence at the City Park Cenotaph at 10:30 a.m. A ceremony will continue at the Parkinson Recreation Centre from 12 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Rutland – A ceremony will start at the Lions Park Cenotaph at 10:30 a.m. After, a reception will take place at 270 Dougall Road.

– A ceremony will start at the Lions Park Cenotaph at 10:30 a.m. After, a reception will take place at 270 Dougall Road. Lake Country: A ceremony will take place at George Elliott Secondary School at 10:30 a.m. and an open house will take place after at the Royal Canadian Legion branch at 15712 Oyama Road.

A ceremony will take place at George Elliott Secondary School at 10:30 a.m. and an open house will take place after at the Royal Canadian Legion branch at 15712 Oyama Road. West Kelowna: A ceremony and parade will be held by the West Kelowna Royal Canadian Legion at their Westbank branch at 2525 Dobbin Road. The ceremony, at Royal LePage Place, will start at 10 a.m.

A ceremony and parade will be held by the West Kelowna Royal Canadian Legion at their Westbank branch at 2525 Dobbin Road. The ceremony, at Royal LePage Place, will start at 10 a.m. Peachland: A ceremony will till take at the Peachland Community Centre — located at 4450 6th street — at 10:20 a.m. An after-service will be held at 4407 Second Street following the event.

Last Friday, approximately 100 people attended an Aboriginal Veterans Day Celebration at the Westbank First Nation to honour all First Nation’s people who sacrificed their life in wars for the freedom of all Canadians.

Kelowna Cap News will have post-coverage of the Kelowna and Lake Country Remembrance ceremonies this afternoon.

@connortrembley

connor.trembley@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.