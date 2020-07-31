Five vehicle crash on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The crash happened just before noon on Friday

Traffic is heavily backed up on Highway 97 in West Kelowna following a collision involving several vehicles.

The incident happened about noon, on July 31, in the eastbound lanes of Highway 97 just before Boucherie Road.

Witnesses say there are at least five vehicles involved in the crash.

Emergency crews are on scene and one lane of Highway 97 eastbound remains open.

It’s unclear if anyone was injured in the collision.

