Kelowna Capital News file

Flood recovery work set to begin in Kelowna

The first phase of $5 million dollar flood recovery plan for Upper Vernon Creek will begin on Monday

The first phase of Kelowna’s flood recovery plan will go into action on Monday with channel restoration work on Upper Vernon Creek.

The creek is part of an important kokanee habitat system that begins in the City of Kelowna near Duck Lake before flowing through Lake Country and into Wood Lake. It suffered extensive damage in last spring’s floods.

The first phase of what is a $5 million dollar project will include work to remove the existing damaged concrete flume, installing an impermeable liner along channel bottom, constructing fish-friendly in-stream structures, armouring the channel with rock to prevent erosion and re-establishing riparian vegetation.

Eighty per cent of the cost of the project is covered by Emergency Management BC. The work is scheduled to begin Monday, Jan. 22, with completion anticipated by the end of March.

Some traffic impact is expected on Jim Bailey Crescent and Bubna Road. Motorists are urged to obey signs and traffic control personnel.

The work comes under Kelowna’s flood recovery plan which for 2018 includes the restoration of damaged city infrastructure along a number of creeks, lakeshore parks and public spaces within the city limits, as well as some mitigation work for future incidents.

To view road construction information and plan your commute, visit kelowna.ca/roadreport.

Most Read