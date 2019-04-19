FOODIE FRIDAY: Brodo Kitchen makes special poutine

Brodo Kitchen features homemade comfort food and a spin on Gnocchi, transformed into poutine

Brodo Kitchen in Penticton features comfort food, Chef Liam McNulty shows how to make Brodo’s specialty poutine.

The kitchen is known for its unique twists on food and always offering daily specialty dishes.

“We are going to make our poutine, which is made with ricotta cheese and formed like Gnocchi,” said chef Liam McNulty.

READ MORE: Foodie Friday: Scotch eggs at Craft Corner Kitchen

READ MORE: Foodie Friday: Egg-ceptional chocolate from Penticton chocolatier

Here’s how to make it:

@LarynGilmour
laryn.gilmour@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Out of print: Some final notes on life in print

Just Posted

Okanagan’s oldest mayor shows no sign of slowing down

Mayor James Baker has decades of history in his political career

Kelowna man sets personal best at 2019 Boston Marathon

Vik Bains returns from Boston with a sub-3 hour time

Truck crashed and dumped near Predator Ridge

Police are looking for two men in connection with a stolen vehicle

Kelowna mom drops pounds, changes life, wins prize

Chera Harris came first place at the 2019 IsaBody Challenge

Salt and Brick chef to compete in Canada’s Great Kitchen Party

Chef James Holmes will compete in the fall competition

FOODIE FRIDAY: Brodo Kitchen makes special poutine

Brodo Kitchen features homemade comfort food and a spin on Gnocchi, transformed into poutine

Man seriously injured after driving wrong way down B.C. highway

Police say the driver hit a transport truck, then another car after merging from the off-ramp onto highway

Candidates ready for Summerland Blossom Pageant

Royalty pageant will be held at Centre Stage Theatre on May 3 and 4

Shuswap society finds pets often suffer in domestic abuse cases

SPCA, SAFE Society working together to provide shelter for pets of women fleeing abuse

Should B.C. lower speed limits on side roads to 30 km/h?

Vancouver city councillor wants to decrease speed limits along neighbourhood side roads

Give Canada geese at Okanagan beaches a break

LETTER: Tour busses, full of photographers, local goose guides and an annual goose festival

Lawsuit eyed over union-only raise for B.C. community care workers

‘Low-wage redress’ leaves 17,000 employees out, employers say

Landlord of alleged Okanagan shooter recounts deadly day

Tony Friesen was working in one of the units of his Penticton building when he heard shots

Foreign national arrested in connection to thefts at YVR

A woman, 60, is being held in police custody as Richmond RCMP investigate

Most Read