Formal wear wanted for South Okanagan Fairy Gradmother program

The Penticton Secondary School Fairy Gradmother program is once again suiting up graduating students that are in need of proper attire for their big day.

“For a lot of these kids it will be the first time they are wearing a full suit. We often see tears from parents and kids smiling from ear to ear because it is a fun experience. Wearing a suit symbolizes a certain special occasion for them. With prom it means the kids have completed something significant and there is that whole emotion when you put on the suit,” said Matt Robertson, co-owner of Elliot Row, which is the drop off point for donations. “It is definitely cool to see, and even though we don’t see the kids that will be wearing these items from the Fairy Gradmother program, I can expect there is a similar reaction at home when their parents see them put on formal wear for the first time.”

READ ALSO: Elliot Row helping Penticton grads suit up

Last year 79 gently used suits and jackets were donated from members of the community along with almost 130 pieces of other formal wear, including shirts and ties. Robertson is hoping for the same turnout this year.

“Three years ago we donated in-house suits from our own inventory and then last year we came up with the concept to reach out to the community to help as well. We had a great turnout and we are excited to be able to give back in a way to kids that might not be in the position to buy or rent a tuxedo,” said Matt Robertson, co-owner of Elliot Row, which is the drop off point for donations.

As a thank you to those who donate, Robertson offers a promotional deal. The store will take $100 off the purchase of a new suit and $50 off the purchase of a new sport coat.

Robertson said any of the recipients of the Fairy Gradmother formal wear can also bring the items into the store for a consultation for an adjustment.

Elliot Row is open from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. everyday of the week except Sunday’s (closed).

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.