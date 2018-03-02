Former Burns Lake Mayor Luke Strimbold has been charged with sexual assault. (Black Press file image)

Former Burns Lake mayor charged with sex assault

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences

RCMP in Burns Lake have charged that town’s former mayor with sexual assault, and police believe there could be more victims.

Luke Strimbold, 28, has been charged with numerous counts of sexual assault and related offences, according to a news release from the North District RCMP. The allegations are said to have occurred in 2016.

Strimbold was elected mayor of Burns Lake in 2011 at the age of 21, making him the youngest mayor to ever be elected in British Columbia. He held the position until resigning from office in 2016, and up until Friday was also a member of the BC Liberal Party.

In a very brief statement, the Party says they became aware of the matter this afternoon via social media and that Strimbold has now resigned as Membership Chair and as a member of the party.

The RCMP is seeking assistance from the public and anyone with more information, or has been a victim of a crime involving Strimbold is asked to call the Burns Lake RCMP non-emergency number at 250-692-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.


