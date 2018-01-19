Former West Kelowna councillor Gord Milsom has announced he is running for mayor.—Image: Capital News file

Former councillor announces mayoral bid in West Kelowna

Gord Milson says he’s running for mayor in next October’s civic election

If West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater runs for another term later this year, he will have at least one challenger—and it will be a familiar face.

Former West Kelowna councillor Gord Milsom has announced plans to run for mayor in the next municipal election, to be held Oct. 20.

Findlater, who has been mayor since 2008, has not said if he plans to seek re-election.

Milsom said he envisions West Kelowna as a city well-known for it’s diverse and vibrant community, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Okanagan Valley.

“Both residents and visitors are able to enjoy outstanding recreational experiences, such as hiking and biking trails with spectacular views, and world class attractions such as those provided by businesses located on the Wine Trail, the Farm Loop, and elsewhere within our community,” he said in his announcement.

As mayor, he said he would have many objectives to fulfill, including:

• Connecting, listening and communicating with residents and to encourage the growth of neighbourhood associations. To build community spirit by celebrating individual and business successes and community wide achievements. To recognize and support volunteerism and to encourage residents of all ages to become involved and to take on leadership roles within the community.

• Increasing public safety by fighting crime with enhanced policing services, continuing to invest in safe roads, sidewalks, and bike paths, and by mitigating the risks of wild fires and flooding.

• Ensuring West Kelowna residents have access to water of the highest quality and that the new Rose Valley water treatment plant be built on time and on, or below, budget.

• To actively pursue economic development opportunities including the efficient use of land and investments in new businesses and services, as well as to encourage developers to ensure that appropriate housing is available for the various accommodation needs within our community.

• To collaborate with Westbank First Nations, the City of Kelowna and other municipalities in the Okanagan Valley to pursue opportunities of mutual benefit on a local and a regional basis.

“When we all work together, we can achieve great things,” said Milsom

He said his personal values include having positive relationships, integrity, honesty, and compassion. Milsom believes in leaving a positive legacy for future generations within our community.

Milsom, a financial planner who has lived in West Kelowna for 26 years, said he believes his personal values, positive attitude, results-oriented business experience, financial expertise, communication skills, work ethic and previous city council experience will all contribute to his ability and desire to be the next leader of the City of West Kelowna.

He served as a councillor from the municipality’s inception in 2007 to 2014, when he announced he would not seek re-election so he could focus on his business.

Milsom is planning to actively campaign between now and election date, listening to West Kelowna residents, as well as encouraging all eligible residents to get out and vote on election day.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.


awaters@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids
Next story
Updated: More early childhood educator positions created

Just Posted

Former councillor announces mayoral bid in West Kelowna

Gord Milson says he’s running for mayor in next October’s civic election

Kelowna finalists announced for small business awards

The 15th annual Small Business BC Awards will be held Feb. 23

Lake Country rescue held for couple stuck in snow

The couple was taking late night photos when their vehicle became stuck

Updated: More early childhood educator positions created

Announcement in Kelowna for a new work experience project at the YMCA

Foundry linked with new youth mental health web site

New website to improve mental health and wellness for young people in B.C.

Kelowna’s Ursel to coach host team at Olympics

Bob Ursel is headed to the Olympics with South Korea’s national men’s curling team

High-end whisky seized in B.C. bar raids

Raids end in seizures at Victoria, Nanaimo and Vancouver whisky joints

Letter: Let’s vote for a return to democracy in November.

Letter writer says a coming referendum vote could change the way political power is distributed

Train derails in Northwest B.C.

CN reports no injuries or dangerous goods involved after coal train derailment.

King’s thrilling tale brought to the Vernon stage

Arts Club Theatre Company presents Misery at the Vernon and District Performing Arts Centre Jan. 30

Double-doubles and demonstrations: Employees rally outside Tim Hortons

Protests held in response to Ontario franchise owners cutting employee benefits and breaks

It’s all in the black for Roots & Blues

While they didn’t rake in the dough, the 2017 event made a modest profit

Letters: Peachlanders will have plenty to say at public hearing

A development proposal for Beach Ave. in Peachland, south of Kelowna, has people fired up

Kelowna’s Community Calendar

A partial listing of upcoming events in the Kelowna area

Most Read