Former councillor announces mayoral bid in West Kelowna

If West Kelowna Mayor Doug Findlater runs for another term later this year, he will have at least one challenger—and it will be a familiar face.

Former West Kelowna councillor Gord Milsom has announced plans to run for mayor in the next municipal election, to be held Oct. 20.

Findlater, who has been mayor since 2008, has not said if he plans to seek re-election.

Milsom said he envisions West Kelowna as a city well-known for it’s diverse and vibrant community, surrounded by the natural beauty of the Okanagan Valley.

“Both residents and visitors are able to enjoy outstanding recreational experiences, such as hiking and biking trails with spectacular views, and world class attractions such as those provided by businesses located on the Wine Trail, the Farm Loop, and elsewhere within our community,” he said in his announcement.

As mayor, he said he would have many objectives to fulfill, including:

• Connecting, listening and communicating with residents and to encourage the growth of neighbourhood associations. To build community spirit by celebrating individual and business successes and community wide achievements. To recognize and support volunteerism and to encourage residents of all ages to become involved and to take on leadership roles within the community.

• Increasing public safety by fighting crime with enhanced policing services, continuing to invest in safe roads, sidewalks, and bike paths, and by mitigating the risks of wild fires and flooding.

• Ensuring West Kelowna residents have access to water of the highest quality and that the new Rose Valley water treatment plant be built on time and on, or below, budget.

• To actively pursue economic development opportunities including the efficient use of land and investments in new businesses and services, as well as to encourage developers to ensure that appropriate housing is available for the various accommodation needs within our community.

• To collaborate with Westbank First Nations, the City of Kelowna and other municipalities in the Okanagan Valley to pursue opportunities of mutual benefit on a local and a regional basis.

“When we all work together, we can achieve great things,” said Milsom

He said his personal values include having positive relationships, integrity, honesty, and compassion. Milsom believes in leaving a positive legacy for future generations within our community.

Milsom, a financial planner who has lived in West Kelowna for 26 years, said he believes his personal values, positive attitude, results-oriented business experience, financial expertise, communication skills, work ethic and previous city council experience will all contribute to his ability and desire to be the next leader of the City of West Kelowna.

He served as a councillor from the municipality’s inception in 2007 to 2014, when he announced he would not seek re-election so he could focus on his business.

Milsom is planning to actively campaign between now and election date, listening to West Kelowna residents, as well as encouraging all eligible residents to get out and vote on election day.

