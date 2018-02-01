Kelowna Blood Clinic

Former hockey player challenges businesses to donate blood

A Kelowna man is challenging businesses to pick a day this month to have staff team up and donate blood

A near-death experience nine years ago has lead a Kelowna resident on the path to help others live.

Kurt Jory had his jugular vein severed by a skate blade back when he played as the goalie for the Brock University hockey team. He lost a third of the blood in his body during the freak accident but survived thanks to blood donations.

After his recovery, Jory decided he needed to give back the one thing that helped to save his life— blood.

Now working in Kelowna at Peacock Sheridan, Jory has recruited his fellow co-workers to team up and donate at the local blood clinic.

On Feb. 1, more than 30 employees of the company will donate blood throughout the day. Jory’s blood donating team is now challenging other business to adopt a day in the month of February, donate blood and support hospital patients by helping fill 800 open appointments.

RELATED: Sirens drive emergency workers to donate blood

According to Gayle Voyer at the Kelowna blood clinic the challenge is taking off and server other companies have signed up to donate blood as a team.

For those wanting to take the challenge and give blood contact 250-979-8905 or gayle.voyer@blood.ca.

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATE: Lake Country to get new middle school: Premier
Next story
Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

Just Posted

Former hockey player challenges businesses to donate blood

A Kelowna man is challenging businesses to pick a day this month to have staff team up and donate blood

Controversial ‘approval’ process eyed for new Kelowna road

City council will consider alternative approval process to accelerate building South Perimeter Road

UPDATE: Lake Country to get new middle school: Premier

Premier John Horgan paid a visit to Davidson Road Elementary this afternoon

Kelowna West byelection advance polls go next week

Here’s what you need to know if you are voting in the upcoming Kelowna West byelection

Late French immersion program to start in West Kelowna

A Grade 6 entry point program will start on the Westside in 2019

Deep field for 45th edition of West Can tourney

The host Owls will play Vincent Massey from Winnipeg in their opening game.

Horse killed in car crash near Keremeos

A car hit a horse on Highway 3A Wednesday night

Former B.C. Mountie found guilty in 5 indecent assault cases

A Kamloops judge found a ex-Mountie guilty of assaulting five boys in the late 1970s and early ’80s

Working class blues, jazz, swings through Vernon

No Nap Records presents Blue Moon Marquee Feb. 12 at Elks Lodge No. 45

Province marks 40th anniversary of BC Games

The games, which began in 1978, are returning to Kamloops for a third time

Alberta premier ramps up oil pipeline battle with B.C.

No more electricity discussions with B.C., Rachel Notley says

Suspicious man conceals firearm outside Kamloops library

Officers found a loaded firearm on a man they arrested in downtown Kamloops

Say ‘I do’ from the top of a mountain this Valentine’s Day

Revelstoke Mountain Resort to offer wedding ceremonies and vow renewals on Feb. 14

Police actions justified in incident involving B.C. officer’s death: IIO

Independent Investigations Office concludes its inquiry into Abbotsford case

Most Read