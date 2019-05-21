Former Kelowna hockey player dies after battle with ALS

Mitch Wilson was born in Kelowna and was 57 when he died

Former Kelowna hockey player Mitch Wilson, who played for the Kelowna Buckaroos in 1980, died this past Saturday.

According to a Facebook page, Wilson died after a long battle with ALS.

“Thank you to everyone for your support through this difficult time. Mitch fought this battle the best he knew how & did so with courage,” said the Facebook page.

Wilson was born in Kelowna and played two season with the Buckaroos before moving on in his professional hockey career. He spent time in the BC Junior Hockey League, the WHL, the CHL, the AHL, the ECHL and NHL.

He played 26 NHL games split between the New Jersey Devils and Pittsburgh Penguins and registered five points and 104 penalty minutes. He played over 800 games in his hockey career.

