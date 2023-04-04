Former Kelowna mayor Basran sex assault trial put over until May

The case for Kelowna’s former mayor charged with sexual assault has once again been adjourned to a later date.

The high-profile case attracted a courtroom full of viewers on April 4, but former mayor Colin Basran was notably absent.

Crown prosecutor Brock Martland and lawyer Lydia Chu, representing the accused’s defence lawyer Richard Peck, appeared by video and together requested to have the case adjourned until May 2, while they wait for the RCMP to finish processing evidence.

The judge requested that the defence lawyer be prepared to submit an election, which is used to determine the level of severity of an offence.

In Canada, sexual assaults are considered hybrid offences and before a trial begins the defence lawyer must enter an election plea of summary, which is less serious, or indictable, which is severe.

“The hope and desire of the court is that the disclosure will be complete so that the defence is prepared to take the next steps,” said the judge.

The sexual assault reportedly occurred on May 11, 2022, the same day that Basran is said to have attended a Tourism Kelowna event at the Coast Capri Hotel as mayor. Basran was officially charged with sexual assault on Dec. 7.

The complainant’s identity is protected by a publication ban.

