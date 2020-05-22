Former Kelowna pharmacist accused of distributing opioids without a prescription

Dayton Cliff Sobool denies the allegations made by the B.C. College of Pharmacists

The B.C. College of Pharmacists has accused a formerly Kelowna-based pharmacist of dispensing opioids without a prescription — again.

For the second time in the past 10 years, Dayton Cliff Sobool, who now manages Summerland’s Guardian Pharmacy, is being investigated by the regulatory authority for allegations related to the improper dispensing of controlled substances and failure to maintain proper records.

According to a citation posted by the college, Sobool was reported in 2017 by the owner of Prescription Health Studio, where he worked as a locum pharmacist. The owner alleged Sobool was diverting medication and had missed required documentation for 11 prescriptions.

On seven occasions between Sept. 2, 2016, and Oct. 7, 2017, the college alleged Sobool dispensed several opioids sans prescription — including oxycodone, hydromorphone.

The college also alleged three more instances in which Sobool dispensed benzodiazepine medications Ativan and APO-diazepam without a prescription.

ALSO READ: ‘Benzos’ and fentanyl a deadly cocktail causing a growing concern on B.C. streets

None of those allegations have been proven at a hearing. Sobool disputes the claims made by the college.

“There certainly is some disagreement,” he said in an interview with the Kelowna Capital News. “There was a prescriber, a patient; paperwork followed after.

“I’m certainly not backing down and confident that the procedure was maybe lacking at the time, but the allegations are incorrect.”

In 2011, the college investigated Sobool for similar instances and “pharmacy management deficiencies” discovered by Paragon Pharmacies.

That investigation found deficiencies in inventory management, dispensing medication without physician authorization, dispensing of narcotics and controlled substances without a prescription, failure to maintain accurate records and sending unprofessional communications and texts.

Sobool agreed to do additional training, review policies, submit additional records to the college and consent to two unannounced inspections over 12 months to resolve Paragon’s complaint. He told the Capital News he “owned up to that” incident.

“Always in my best interest is the patient, that’s always been how I’ve performed as a pharmacist,” he said. “Down the road the truth will be there and there should be no issues going forward.”

A pre-hearing is expected to take place by a teleconference based out of the College of Pharmacists’ office in Vancouver on May 27 at 9:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Several murder trials facing delays in Kelowna courts during pandemic

READ MORE: Third person charged in attack on homeless man in downtown Kelowna

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@michaelrdrguez

michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Healthopioids