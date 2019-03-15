Robert Riley Saunders. Image: Facebook

Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

More accusations against a former Kelowna social worker were filed in the BC Supreme Court on March 13.

The four new civil lawsuits are similar to allegations against Robert Riley Saunders regarding stealing money from youth that were in his care when he was a social worker.

READ MORE: Lawsuits filed against former Kelowna social worker

One of the new civil suits alleges Saunders lied about paying a teenager’s rent after being put into an independent living situation after foster care. The teen was then forced into a life of homelessness and turned to drug use, the teen said in court documents.

“Saunders did not act in good faith in his dealing with the (teen),” court documents filed Wednesday in Vancouver allege. “He knew that the did not have lawful authority to deprive the (teen) of funds and benefits designated for the (teen). Saunders knew that his actions and statements would harm the (teen).”

In another recent case, court documents claim Saunders continued to steal from a teen that had been removed from foster care and placed into independent living. Saunders is alleged to have sent the teen to his estranged father’s residence in Ontario. Court documents say the father was not considered a suitable parent.

Towards the end of a 10-day stay with the teen’s father, Saunders was allegedly contacted by the teen to get a flight back to Kelowna, but Saunders ignored the pleas. Court documents claim he failed to deliver the teen’s belongings and then opened a bank account in his own name in order to steal from the teen’s financial benefits.

“Saunders engaged in the same and similar unlawful and inexcusable activities in respect of dozens of other children in his care, most of whom are Aboriginal children,” said court documents from March 13.

READ MORE: B.C. to fund 50 new school playgrounds

None of the accusations have been proven in court and no charges have been laid.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Search crew, snowmobile club cooperation key for winter rescues
Next story
Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

Just Posted

Students rally in Kelowna to press for climate change action

Students from KSS, RSS, and OKM walked out of class Friday to address climate change

Former Kelowna social worker facing 4 new civil lawsuits

Robert Riley Saunders now has 10 lawsuits against him

Kelowna Muslim student says deadly New Zealand attacks ‘hits close to home’

The president of the UBCO Muslim association is encouraging others to learn more about each other

UBCO 3MT winner takes home $3,000

UBC Okanagan’s sixth annual Three Minute Thesis competition was held Thursday

UPDATE: Firefighters investigating ‘suspicious’ fire at UBCO student housing

The building was evacuated mid-morning

49 killed at mosques in ‘one of New Zealand’s darkest days’

‘It is clear that this can now only be described as a terrorist attack,’ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said

A year later, B.C. cab driver who was beaten with tire iron still can’t get support

Had teeth knocked out, left unconsious on Golden Ears Bridge

Colorectal cancer researcher needs more B.C. survivors

UBC’s Mary De Vera seeks answers after her own recovery

Search crew, snowmobile club cooperation key for winter rescues

Vernon Search and Rescue met the Vernon Snowmobile Association Thursday for rescue training

BCTF president speaks up on Chilliwack dress code comments

Hansman rebukes comments made that blame girls for predatory behavior by boys and men

Cougar stalks Girl Guide selling cookies in Okanagan neighbourhood

AT RANDOM: Mother issues safety concerns following cougar sighting

Three-year-old girl killed in B.C. farm accident

Coroner investigating death after incident in Delta in the Lower Mainland

Find a job you love at Black Press Media’s education and career fair in Kelowna

Event happens at Rutland Centennial Hall on April 11

Chilliwack Catholic preschool closed after threats made to priest, principal

RCMP intercepted man who is now in hospital under observation

Most Read