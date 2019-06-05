Former motorcycle racer Richard Day had multiple crashes during his racing career. (Supplied / Richard Day)

Former motorcycle racer looks to create PTSD support group in Okanagan

Richard Day lives with PTSD and is looking to help others

Post traumatic stress disorder is something Richard Day is very familiar with.

Though he has no official therapeutic training for PTSD, he’s taking steps to help both himself and others who are living in the Okanagan and living with the disorder by starting a PTSD support group.

“I want to bring attention to it, because I’ve almost suicided several times because of it, and I’ve lost four friends to PTSD,” Day said.

“It’s hard. I know the full details and I want to help others and talk positive and leave negativity behind.”

READ MORE: UBC Okanagan mental health clinic to remain open

A former motorcycle racer, Day suffered multiple accidents during his career. He hopes to invite people living with PTSD, from first responders to veterans, for a simple meet-up of people going through similar feelings, share a coffee, make friends and focus on positivity.

READ MORE: Kelowna court hears, 2014 murder victim had a history of violence

The PTSD support group is in the early stages of development, with no official meeting spot or time yet, but Day is looking to organize multiple support groups in Rutland and Vernon.

Day said he hopes to involve registered counsellors and caregivers eventually, but the first steps are to get people together for a simple coffee and simple conversations.

READ MORE: Okanagan Indigenous Music and Arts Festival fills void in Kelowna’s summer celebrations

Studies suggest nearly one out of 10 Canadians may develop PTSD at some point in their lives, and Day is hoping to help those in the Okanagan anyway he can.

Day can be reached at 778-692-4889 for more information, or as an outlet for anyone looking to talk about PTSD.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: cloudy

Environment Canada is predicting about a 60 per cent chance of rain throughout the Okanagan today

Former motorcycle racer looks to create PTSD support group in Okanagan

Richard Day lives with PTSD and is looking to help others

Federal Government invests $10 million towards cervical cancer research

According to the Canadian Institutes of Health Research, cervical cancer is preventable

Opera Kelowna hosts free chorus rehearsal and reception

Mix and mingle with members before the Opera season begins later this month

Woman backed over by husband in Kelowna mobile home park

In a suspected domestic incident, a woman was hit by her husband’s van

Behind the Label: Legend Distilling in the South Okanagan

Doug and Dawn Lennie offer delicious spirits in the middle of wine country

Solutions offered, emotions high at Vernon town hall meeting

Vernon council hears from more than 40 speakers in 2.5-hour meeting on downtown issues

Penticton city council implements no sitting, lying on sidewalks

The council voted 5-2 in favour of the bylaw amendments at the meeting on June 4

Safeway to rebrand several stores as FreshCo

Parent company announces six Safeways are closing and being turned into FreshCo Store

Small Shuswap wildfire sparked near Falkland

Second fire in region in one day

B.C.-trained doctor creates web portal to reduce stigma, provide care after abortions

Dr. Roopan Gill says woman need follow up, help processing

Salmon Arm’s MisMacK Clean Cosmetics to add glitter to MTV movie awards

Shuswap entrepreneur invited to Beverley Hills to showcase Canadian creation

Kitten stuffed inside toiletry bag, tossed in garbage at Victoria mall

Cat was dehydrated, but in fair condition when maintenance staff found it

’Someone out there knows what happened’ to teens killed a year ago in Surrey: sister

Families of victims in 2018 homicide appeal for information

Most Read