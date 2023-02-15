File Photo

Former Princeton businessman incarcerated and judge orders psychiatric assessment

Randy Folk faces serious charges including assaulting a peace officer with a weapon

Randy Folk, a former Princeton businessman charged with numerous serious criminal offenses, will remain incarcerated until his next scheduled court appearance in Princeton on Thursday, March 9.

At that time, a judge will review the results of a psychiatric assessment ordered in Princeton circuit court Thursday, Feb. 9.

In August 2022, Folk was charged with assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of assaulting a peace officer, and one count of escaping lawful custody or being unlawfully at large.

He pleaded not guilty in October.

However, last week Folk was back in court to face new charges of assault and breaching an undertaking.

Crown counsel Andrew Vandersluys said it was alleged Folk attended at the residence of an alleged assault victim, and allegedly failed to report as required.

He also noted Folk had outstanding arrest warrants.

“I think given the circumstances and the repeated allegations, Crown is in a position to seek detention,” said Vandersluys.

Defence lawyer Paul Varga asked for a bail hearing and following that Folk was taken into custody.

Folk is the former owner of Krankin Vintage Restoration on Bridge Street.

