Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

A former South Okanagan lifeguard was arrested on several child sexual assault and pornography charges.

Edward Casavant, 54, of Penticton, was charged on Wednesday with 10 counts relating to incidents between 2008 and 2014.

READ MORE: Penticton man handed three years for distributing child pornography

While we have identified at least two victims, we strongly believe there are additional victims who may not have already reported, or may not be aware they are a victim. We are asking anyone who believes that they, or someone they know, had contact with Casavant to report to their police of jurisdiction, or to call the Penticton RCMP tip line at (250) 276-2177, said Cpl. Chris Manseau, BC RCMP Media Relations Officer.

Casavant, also known as Eddie Spaghetti, was employed as a lifeguard for over 30-years at a Summerland recreation facility, beginning in the late 1980s.

“When the information came forward, we acted on it immediately,” Manseau said.

He added that Casavant is no longer employed by the municipality of Summerland. His employment with the municipality came to an end not long after the investigation began in November 2018.

Police believe Casavant used his position to gain access to school aged children. In addition, he volunteered as a lifeguard at various local summer camps and other community events and may have had access to children in this capacity.

Casavant is facing two counts of making or publishing child pornography, and one count each of importing or distributing child pornography, possession of child pornography, accessing child pornography, secretly observe/record nudity in private place, sexual exploitation of a person with a disability, sexual assault, sexual interference of person under 16 and invitation to sexual touching under 16.

Manseau urges anyone with additional information to contact the RCMP.

“If you can help someone in the future by coming forward, it’s better for all involved,” he said.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says
Next story
Update: Mission’s Playa Del Sol Resort under evacuation

Just Posted

Former South Okanagan lifeguard charged with child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

Musqueam artist brings solo work to Okanagan for first time

Susan Point: Spindle Whorl will be at Kelowna Art Gallery starting May 18

Update: Mission’s Playa Del Sol Resort under evacuation

Residents asked to leave the area after hazardous materials found in a neighbouring unit

Sip wine this May Long weekend in West Kelowna

Mission Hill is hosting the Farm to Table Market and Lunch

Kelowna-based motorcycle app adds new club feature

The new Tonit feature helps club members communicate, promote events

Trudeau says U.S. state abortion bans are ‘backsliding on women’s rights’

Alabama’s legislature passed a law banning virtually all abortions in the state

Update: Plan to see more smoke from South Okanagan wildfire

Richter Creek wildfire, 12 kilometres west of Osoyoos, is an estimated 400 hectares

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

Reasons why Salmon Arm officers cleared in shooting explained

Prosecution BC issues news release on 2015 shooting in Canoe of armed robbery suspect

Family tradition saddled for Falkland Stampede

Rodeo and events get underway May long weekend

Okanagan tattoo shop inks support for Children’s Hospital

Western Canada’s finest artists in town Sunday for Five Fathoms event

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

Okanagan parents fundraise in honour of late daughter

May is Emma’s Month at Tucker’s Restaurant in Armstrong where money is being raised for Canuck Place

Most Read