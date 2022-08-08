Fortin forges ahead in seeking re-election as Peachland mayor

‘It has never been a difficult decision for me to serve this community’

Cindy Fortin is seeking a third term as mayor of Peachland. (Photo contributed)

Cindy Fortin has made the announcement on her Facebook page that she is seeking a third term as mayor of Peachland.

“It has never been a difficult decision for me to serve this community,” she said in the post. “It is an honour that I don’t take lightly.”

Fortin also noted she believes in moderate development for the District.

“I stress moderate development, not over development. We don’t have to say yes to every developer. I would also like to re-evaluate the Official Community Plan, particularly when it comes to building heights along Beach Avenue.”

Fortin said some of her top priorities include

A healthy watershed that includes source water protection and adequate supply and an updated Water Master Plan.

Keeping taxes as low as possible by relying on other monies, such as grants for projects.

A new fire hall or protective services building, for the safety of our community and our firefighters.

Affordable housing for seniors and young working families.

Outdoor active transportation corridors, and improved transit, as well as inter-municipal transportation

An updated community sewer plan.

Continue to work with government to make safety improvements to the existing highway, while keeping the possibility of a future bypass alive.

Fortin ran successfully for councillor in 2011 and was first elected mayor in 2014. She was re-elected mayor in 2018 after her name was picked out of a box following a judicial recount that ended with a tie vote with challenger Harry Gough.

The only other declared candidate for mayor is current councillor Patrick Van Minsel.

