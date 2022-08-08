Fortin forges ahead in seeking re-election as Peachland mayor

Cindy Fortin has made the announcement on her Facebook page that she is seeking a third term as mayor of Peachland.
“It has never been a difficult decision for me to serve this community,” she said in the post. “It is an honour that I don’t take lightly.”
Fortin also noted she believes in moderate development for the District.
“I stress moderate development, not over development. We don’t have to say yes to every developer. I would also like to re-evaluate the Official Community Plan, particularly when it comes to building heights along Beach Avenue.”
Fortin said some of her top priorities include
- A healthy watershed that includes source water protection and adequate supply and an updated Water Master Plan.
- Keeping taxes as low as possible by relying on other monies, such as grants for projects.
- A new fire hall or protective services building, for the safety of our community and our firefighters.
- Affordable housing for seniors and young working families.
- Outdoor active transportation corridors, and improved transit, as well as inter-municipal transportation
- An updated community sewer plan.
- Continue to work with government to make safety improvements to the existing highway, while keeping the possibility of a future bypass alive.
Fortin ran successfully for councillor in 2011 and was first elected mayor in 2014. She was re-elected mayor in 2018 after her name was picked out of a box following a judicial recount that ended with a tie vote with challenger Harry Gough.
The only other declared candidate for mayor is current councillor Patrick Van Minsel.
