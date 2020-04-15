FortisBC is planning to expand its natural gas system in the Okanagan Valley (Black Press file photo)

FortisBC plans for upgrade in Okanagan Valley

Upgrade near Penticton would enhance present supply and prepare for future needs

FortisBC has announced an expansion of its natural gas system in the Okanagan Valley.

The Okanagan Capacity Upgrade project was announced on April 15 and expands the energy supplier’s system in the region.

According to FortisBC, the project is driven by the increasing demand we will be facing in the region over the next five years.

The project is for 30 kilometres of new gas line that would connect the system along Penticton’s eastern border and extend north towards Chute Lake.

READ ALSO: FortisBC offers 90-day bill deferrals to customers impacted by COVID-19

READ ALSO: FortisBC pausing power disconnections and late-fees amid COVID-19 crisis

This will add capacity to meet present and future demands.

FortisBC is now preparing an application for a Certificate of Public Convenience and Necessity to the British Columbia Utilities Commission.

The application will be filed this yer.

If approved, the upgrade would strengthen the system for roughly 90,000 homes and businesses in the Okanagan. It would also meet growth in regional demand.

Construction could begin as early as 2021, with the upgrade becoming operational by 2023.

“As we navigate the current public health emergency, FortisBC is committed to ongoing opportunities for meaningful engagement with local governments, Indigenous communities, and residents as we progress towards our CPCN application,” a statement from FortisBC reads. “Opportunities for upcoming engagement include two telephone town halls on April 30 and May 6.”

Details about the upcoming telephone town hall meetings are available online at talkingenergy.ca/okanagan, by telephone at 1-888-592-7704 or by email at okanaganupgrade@fortisbc.com.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

natural gas

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. police nab impaired driver in golf cart
Next story
COVID-19 concerns prompt over 200 complaints to Kelowna bylaw

Just Posted

COVID-19 concerns prompt over 200 complaints to Kelowna bylaw

Bylaw has received over 200 complaints since provincial orders allowed its officers to support enforcement

Garage on fire at home at Sunset Ranch Drive in Kelowna

The incident occurred at 10:52 a.m. on April 15

PHOTOS: Kelowna’s Indo-Canadian community applauds frontline workers

The Sikh community was out in droves — at a safe distance — to support health workers at Kelowna General Hospital

Kelowna RCMP unable to provide update on murder in the Mission

The homicide occurred on March 24 in the 300-block of Trumpeter Court

Kelowna distillery to retry sanitizer giveaway after RCMP shutdown

The event debuted last weekend to fistfights, long lineups and an eventual RCMP shutdown

Trudeau announces pay top-up for essential workers, expands emergency benefit

People who make some income will be able to qualify

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

Alberta teen recounts brush with death from COVID-19

Matt Greenshields’s story a warning to others to take pandemic seriously

Hackers steal undisclosed sum of money from South Okanagan church

RCMP are asking that the public remain vigilant online and watch for scams

Retail worker calls for an end to in-person lottery sales amidst COVID-19

‘They’re giving you the encouragement to go out daily and do your lottery’

FortisBC plans for upgrade in Okanagan Valley

Upgrade near Penticton would enhance present supply and prepare for future needs

ZZ Top reschedules Okanagan show for 2021

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame band moves Penticton tour date to April 2021 due to coronavirus

COVID-19 deaths in Canada top 1,000, even as health officials say new cases are slowing

Ontario and Quebec have seen the majority of fatalities

Hiker warns of man, naked and acting erratically, at rail bridge near Hope

A hike April 8 ended with family scrambling down a hill and running for their vehicles

Most Read