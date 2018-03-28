Penticton Mayor Andrew Jakubeit goes over his opening remarks prior to the start of the city’s affordable housing forum on March 28. Steve Kidd/Western News

Forum addresses housing issues

Community leaders gather in Penticton to discuss affordable housing

The City of Penticton hosted an Affordable Housing Forum Wednesday, gathering experts and stakeholders for an exchange of ideas.

Mayor Andrew Jakubeit said the idea was to bring together housing providers, developers and other interested parties in hopes of getting them to share best practices and ideas and maybe get motivated to try a different approach.

“That is what we are trying to see as an end result. That may help create a new project or two, or a new perspective on how we can address housing affordability in Penticton,” said Jakubeit.

Related: 2018 may be the year of affordable housing

The forum featured talks like keynote speaker Jill Atkey, managing director of the B.C. non-profit housing association and representatives from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, B.C. Housing, FortisBC along with City of Penticton planning manager Blake Laven and Coun. Judy Sentes.

Luke Stack, executive director of the Society of Hope, was also on the podium, delivering a talk on the five-year process of taking an affordable housing project from concept to grand opening.

Atkey painted a somewhat bleak picture of the housing situation in B.C. right now, with an estimated 7,000 people living on the streets and a need for more than 100,000 units of market housing to make up the slack from more than two decades of the federal governments not investing in social housing.

“There are 80,000 units that should have been built over the last couple of decades and weren’t,” said Atkey, explaining the supply backlog has led to a “missing middle.”

Related: Okanagan makes Top 5 of least affordable home markets list

“More and more middle-income earners are being squeezed out of even the rental market now,” she said. “So, 80,000 units there and then another 35,000 units to handle population growth around the province. So, 115,000 units required over the next ten years.“

Jakubeit said bringing people together at the forum, which included representatives from other Okanagan communities dealing with the same problem, was the first step.

“On its own, it might seem like a daunting task that touches on social and economic factors that are greater than our community has the realm of influence to change. But working together, we can make some inroads,” said Jakubeit.

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’
Next story
Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

Just Posted

Kelowna residents provide input on 2017 wildfire and flooding season

An independent review is requesting feedback on how the province handled 2017’s fires and flooding

Rescue mission in Enderby

Vernon Search and Rescue assistance requested by RCMP

Updated: Mudslide site cleared on KLO

A mudslide occurred this afternoon on KLO Road in east Kelowna

Garbage collection fee jumping in West Kelowna

New fee of $49.74 per quarter will have to cover big jump in tipping fees at Kelowna’s landfill

West Kelowna not giving up its fight against speculation tax

Despite finance minister saying she won’t exclude the city, council wants West Kelowna out

‘Slow-motion’ mudslide a concern for Kelowna

The slide, ongoing for two years, appears caused by an unidentified groundwater source says the city

Woman, child killed in snowmobile incident west of Golden: RCMP

Police say the pair were on a guided snowmobile tour in the back country west of city

Kremlin vows to respond to diplomatic expulsions

Kremlin to respond to expulsions of more than 130 Russian diplomats

Probation for man who whipped son for eating toast too slowly

The man who hit his child with an USB cord for eating toast too slowly given a conditional discharge

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Former B.C. police detective pleads guilty to 3 sex-related offences

James Fisher made his guilty pleas at provincial court in Surrey

B.C.-born professor celebrated as mathematical ‘visionary’

Robert Langlands, described as ‘towering figure’ of modern math, has roots in White Rock

The root of the problem for B.C. man is the root

Giant willow root clogs drain at South Okanagan residence

Forum addresses housing issues

Community leaders gather in Penticton to discuss affordable housing

Most Read