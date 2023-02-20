Four housing developments forwarded to Kelowna City Hall

Projects planned for North Central neighbourhood, the Mission and Rutland

Conceptual rendering of housing development proposed for 385-405 Leathead Road and 530-540 Dougal Road North. (Photo contributed)

Two infill housing developments have been submitted to city hall for consideration.

One is proposed for 954 Stockwell Avenue, in the North Central part of the city.

A letter of rationale submitted by realtor Wylie Eden, on behalf of Silver Way Custom Homes, notes the four-plex project would be close to the UBC Okanagan future projects and close to growth areas such as the Clement Avenue corridor.

Conceptual rendering of housing development proposed for 954 Stockwell Avenue. (Photo contributed)

The other development is proposed for property at 740-746 Raymer Avenue in the Mission.

An application submitted by Sandmor Construction states the four-plex development supports the city’s goal of creating additional, affordable housing. A duplex is located on the property currently.

A rezoning application has also been submitted for a proposed six-storey, rental-only apartment building in Rutland.

The corner site is a consolidation of 385-405 Leathead Road, and 530-540 Dougall Road North.

Conceptual rendering of housing development proposed for 740-746 Raymer Avenue. (Photo contributed)

The development consists of 124 units, with 11 studios, 90 one-bedroom, and 23 two-bedroom dwellings.

City staff is also looking over a rezoning application for a six-unit townhouse development for vacant property at 875 Graham Road in Rutland, near Quigley Elementary School.

Conceptual rendering of housing development proposed for 875 Graham Road. (Photo contributed)

