A defendant covers his face when arriving at the court in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019 for the first day of the trial over the brazen theft of a 100-kilogram (221-pound) Canadian gold coin from a Berlin museum. (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

Four men on trial over theft of huge Canadian gold coin from Berlin museum

They are suspected of later cutting up the coin, valued at about $5.3 million, and selling the pieces

Four young men went on trial in Germany on Thursday over the brazen theft of a 100-kilogram Canadian gold coin that disappeared from a Berlin museum two years ago.

Two brothers and their cousin, identified in German media as 24-year-old Wayci Remmo, 20-year-old Ahmed Remmo and 22-year-old Wissam Remmo, are accused of stealing the “Big Maple Leaf” coin from the Bode Museum in March 2017.

READ MORE: Mint to make special toonies to mark D-Day anniversary

The fourth suspect, identified only as 20-year-old Dennis W., worked as a security guard at the museum, which is located in the heart of the German capital. He is accused of scouting out the scene of the crime.

The opening of the trial at Berlin’s district court drew intense media interest in Germany because of the Hollywood-style nature of the heist and their families’ alleged ties to organized crime.

Prosecutors believe that the Remmos smashed a protective case and then managed to lift the coin out of a museum window before fleeing along a rail track with their haul in a wheelbarrow. They are suspected of later cutting up the coin, valued at about $5.3 million, and selling the pieces.

READ MORE: New silver collector coin features Indigenous dancer

The men’s lawyers have denied the accusations levelled against their clients and accused prosecutors of presenting no evidence linking them to the theft.

If convicted, the men could face up to 10 years in prison for serious theft, though the three youngest defendants may be sentenced as juveniles because they were under 21 at the time of the crime.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
SD 23 responds to Kelowna school PAC money theft

Just Posted

SD 23 responds to Kelowna school PAC money theft

School board chair says affected South Rutland Elementary field trips won’t be cancelled

Pedestrian struck near Highway 97 in Kelowna

Emergency crews are on scene

Kelowna spends $12 milion to stop future complaints about its landfill

City buys 182 acres to buffer landfill from development after rejecting housing proposal for land

Foundry Kelowna looking to go mobile

Youth health centre looks to expand access to services across Central Okanagan

Rockets suffer close loss to Everett

The Rockets lost 4-2 to the Silvertips, the second best team in WHL

John Horgan says LNG pipeline meets standard of Indigenous relations

B.C. premier speaks on police action to clear pipeline route

Freeland says Venezuela’s Maduro is now a dictator after illegitimate win

Venezuela’s political and economic crisis has forced three million people to flee the country

Trudeau pleased tensions are easing at site of B.C. pipeline protest

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the comments during a stop in Kamloops

Talented Shuswap teen loves life at Juilliard

Jaeden Izik-Dzurko returns from New York, will perform in Salmon Arm, Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton

B.C. man drives all night to get photo of rare duck

Local ‘bird-nerd’ gets shot of Mandarin Duck

VIDEO: Theo the 800-pound pig finds a home on Vancouver Island

An 800-pound rescued Langley pig, named Theodore, is off to a livestock sanctuary on the Island.

Mental health video marks two years since death of B.C. bull rider Ty Pozzobon

‘It’s OK to say I’m not OK’

Boy, 17, shot after car crash in Lower Mainland

Driver of suspect vehicle in custody, 17-old-year victim expected to survive

FBI agents say U.S. government shutdown affecting operations

Nearly 5,000 special agents, intelligence analysts and other staff are currently furloughed

Most Read