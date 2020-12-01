Update: Second multi-vehicle collision reported on Benvoulin Road

Traffic in the area may be delayed

An MVA at Benvoulin Road and Munson Road is being cleaned up by crews. (Jen Zielinski - Black Press Media)

Update, 5:52 p.m.

Another multi-vehicle collision has been reported at KLO Road and Benvoulin Road.

The collision has reportedly occurred in the southbound lane.

Fire department crews, having returned to their stations not long ago from the previous accident, are heading to the scene.

Original:

A four-vehicle collision has been reported at Benvoulin Road and Munson Road in Kelowna.

The reported collision, which came in at 4:54 p.m., backed up traffic to Springfield Road. Multiple Kelowna Fire Department crews were on scene.

Any possible injuries are unknown.

Four vehicle crash blocks Benvoulin Road headed toward KLO. Traffic is very slow going. Injuries unknown. pic.twitter.com/ayMVu6rONx — Jen Zielinski (@Jen_zee) December 2, 2020

