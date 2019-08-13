The Shambhala Music Festival takes place near Salmo, B.C. (Google Maps)

Four-year-old girl one of two killed in crash near Shambhala music festival

The 26-year-old driver of a Saturn SUV was also killed

A four-year-old girl was among two people killed in a crash on Highway 3 west of Creston.

An eastbound Saturn SUV had crossed the centre line on Monday around 10 p.m. and collided head-on with an RV carrying a family of five from Alberta, Cpl. Mike Halskov of the BC RCMP’s traffic unit said.

“The RV left the highway and came to a rest on its roof and caught fire,” he said in a news release.

A four-year-old girl who’d been sleeping in the back of the RV was killed.

The driver of the Saturn, a 26-year-old man from the local area, also died.

Evidence suggests he was returning home after leaving late from the Shambhala Music Festival in the West Kootenay, Halskov said. Impairment has not been ruled out.

READ MORE: B.C. boy killed after semi-trailer slams into SUV in Alberta

“Police remind all drivers of the dangers of impaired driving which kills 68 people in B.C. every year, on average.”

Anyone with information, including any dash camera video, is asked to call East Kootenay Traffic Services at 250-420-4244.

This is a corrected story. Information had previously been attributed to East Kootenay Traffic Services.

