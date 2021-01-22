(File photo)

Fraud alert issued by North Okanagan police

Busy start to year with more than 30 frauds reported already

More than 30 cases of fraud have been reported to Vernon North Okanagan RCMP so far in 2021.

Police are reminding the public to remain vigilant as reports of fraudulent activity continue.

The effects of fraud in our community can be far reaching and in some instances, financially devastating, RCMP said. While it is incredibly difficult to stop the solicitation, consumers and businesses play an important role in combatting fraud. Fraudsters are finding more creative and sophisticated ways to swindle people and businesses out of their hard-earned money, however, there are several key things to watch for that will indicate you are the target of a scam so you can take action to protect yourself.

Warning signs you may be the target of a scam:

• Scammers pretend to be from an organization or a customer you know to avoid suspicion;

• Scammers present a problem or a prize as a lure to gain and keep your attention;

• Scammers pressure you to act immediately;

• Scammers tell you to pay in a specific way allowing them to collect their money quickly and without trace.

Tips to protect yourself:

• Remember, if it seems too good to be true, it probably is.

• No matter who you think is calling, never give out personal information over the phone.

• Never pay a debt by crypto-currencies such as bitcoin, prepaid credit cards or gift cards from retailers such as iTunes, Amazon, or others.

• If someone contacts you allegedly from a company, hang up and contact the company yourself to verify the information.

• If you didn’t make the call, you don’t know who you are talking to;

When in doubt discuss it with a family member or trusted friend. Never rush into a decision because someone is pressuring you.

“The ability to identifying and recognize these warning signs is the most effective way to put an end to a fraud before it can happen,” Const. Chris Terleski, Vernon North Okanagan RCMP media relations officer said. “Fraudsters are not going to simply go away, but through awareness, education and diligence, together we can put an end to a crime that takes so much away from our communities.”

As with any scam, if you have not provided personal information or lost any money, you do not need to contact your local police. You can report it to the Canadian Anti- Fraud Centre online at www.antifraudcentre.ca or by calling 1-888-495-8501.

READ MORE: Police hunt for woman charged in horrific assault who failed to return to Surrey halfway house

READ MORE: Police probe U-Haul trailer linked to illicit drugs left outside Cache Creek hotel

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimefraudRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Police hunt for woman charged in ‘horrific’ assault who failed to return to Surrey halfway house
Next story
Parents, former students describe ‘culture of bullying’ in Mission school district

Just Posted

‘Arthur’ describes the in-person drop-off of a ‘notice of trespass and personal liability’ to Vernon’s City Hall in a video on the group’s website.
Mysterious group serves notice to Okanagan mayors, demanding end to ‘unlawful’ COVID rules

26-page letter sent by ‘Sovereign Republic of British Columbia’

Vernon’s Ellison Provincial Park has everything the outdoor enthusiast could wish for. (Ribbons of Green photo)
Upgrades trail in for Okanagan campgrounds

Bear Creek and Ellison improvements underway

(Phil McLachlan - West K News)
Proposed West Kelowna 4.75 per cent tax increase reduced

Mayor and Council settled upon a proposed 4.05 per cent tax increase for citizens of West Kelowna

Les Louis collaborated with Clint George to create the Pelmewash Parkway Indigenous sculptures in Lake Country. (Video still)
First Indigenous territory recognition made in Lake Country

Council makes historic move after Syilx artists create parkway sculptures

Authorities have confirmed a case of COVID-19 within a school in Kelowna. Someone within the Rutland Elementary School community has tested positive. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express/FILE)
Authorities confirm COVID-19 exposure in Kelowna school

Interior Health (IH) states they will be following up with anyone potentially exposed

Toronto Public Health nurse Lalaine Agarin sets up for mass vaccination clinic in Toronto, Jan. 17, 2021. B.C. is set to to begin its large-scale immunization program for the general public starting in April. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
B.C.’s COVID-19 mass vaccinations expected to start in April

Clinics to immunize four million people by September

School District 57 headquarters in Prince George. (Mark Nielsen, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter)
Prince George school district settles with sexual abuse victim

Terms were part of an out-of-court settlement reached with Michael Bruneau, nearly four years after he filed a lawsuit

The Oliver Fire Department’s “new” truck was built with the help of various local companies. It was completed Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021. (Oliver Fire Dept. / Facebook)
It takes a town to build a truck: The Oliver Fire Department gets creative

Ingenuity and local connections played an important role in the upgrading fire truck

Surrey provincial court. (File photo: Tom Zytaruk)
New COVID-19 protocols set for provincial courthouses

The new rules were issued on Jan. 21, and took effect immediately

Police in Vancouver looking for male suspect who allegedly spat and attacked a store manager for not wearing a mask, at 7-Eleven near Alma Street and West 10th Avenue just before noon on Dec. 17, 2020. (Vancouver police handout)
VIDEO: Man spits on 7-Eleven manager over mask rule, sparking Vancouver police probe

‘Unfortunately, the store manager sustained a cut to his head during the assault’

The Vancouver-based SAR team successfully rescued two lost snowshoers off of the west side of Tim Jones Peak in the early morning of Monday, Jan. 19. (North Shore Rescue photo)
B.C.’s busiest SAR team raises alarm after 2021 begins with fatality, multiple rescues

‘People beyond ski resort areas of Seymour, Grouse, and Cypress go without cell reception,’ SAR warns

Thirty-four unionized workers represented by MoveUp started rotating job action at VantageOne Credit Union's two Vernon locations Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. Workers are calling for basic job protection and fair security. (Jennifer Smith - Vernon Morning Star)
VantageOne staff urged to take tentative deal

It’s been more than one month since union workers went on strike

(File photo)
Fraud alert issued by North Okanagan police

Busy start to year with more than 30 frauds reported already

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read