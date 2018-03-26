Free opera performace in downtown Kelowna

Lunchtime concert at Innovation Centre to feature mezzo soprano Suzanne Lommler

Looking for a little entertainment during your lunch break this Wednesday?

If you are in downtown Kelowna Wednesday, pop out into the Innovation Centre at the corner of Doyle Avenue and Ellis Street between noonand 1 p.m. for a free concert in the centre’s art and performance space.

The centre will host an intimate performance featuring selections from Carmen, one of the world’s most popular operas.

World-renowned conductor and pianist Bernard McDonald and mezzo soprano Suzanne Lommler will perform arias from Bizet’s masterpiece as Lommler prepares to sing the lead role this August in Opera Kelowna’s main stage production.

Selections from the duo’s performance at UBCO’s Minds and Music concert will also be included.

