Director of snow sports for Big White Ski Resort Ltd. and Level 4 Canadian Ski Instructors’ Alliance (CSIA) evaluator, Josh Foster, teaching a student. Credit: Big White Ski Resort

Fresh powder and events at Big White Ski Resort

Trivia, all female ski and board coaches and the Snow Ninja Challenge are in store

Big White Ski Resort has recieved 4 centimetres of fresh snow, bringing their total amount of fresh powder over the last seven days to 45 centimetres.

On the hill it’s -5ºC with limited visiblily due to the snow that continues to fall.

There are 14 lifts open and 108 runs open.

It’s Thursday, and that means Trivia Night at Moose Lounge in Happy Valley from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., and show off your brain power.

Bring the children to the Village Centre Mall tonight for the Family Channel Carnival Night. With a bouncy castle, carnival games such as ring toss, mini putt and basketball toss, free cotton candy and popcorn, and face painting.

Girls looking to up their park game can join the Park Chics, a team of all female ski and board coaches who take other female riders into the terrain park and teach them how to hit the features safely. Park Chics go out every Thursday evening and Saturday afternoon. Contact the Ski & Board School to join.

On Saturday, come and show off your ninja skills in another one of Big White’s newest family fun events: the Snow Ninja Challenge, presented by the Family Channel. Competitors will have the chance to race through the ski resort inspired, ninja course. Featuring a snow wall, maze gate obstacle course and a rope line crawl, this course will challenge your inner ninja. Maximum age of competitors is 16 years-old. Register at the Concierge desk in the Village Centre Mall.

