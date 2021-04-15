Campfires are not allowed within city limits in Kelowna. (Phil McLachlan - Black Press Media - File)

Freshet, wildfire seasons overlapping in Central Okanagan

Dry conditions have increased the fire risk in Kelowna

It may technically be spring, but rising temperatures and dry conditions in the Okanagan are causing the overlap of wildfire and freshet seasons.

The Kelowna Fire Department has been consistently called out to outdoor fires since the beginning of the year. Freshet may be top of mind, but dry conditions are contributing to elevated wildfire risk.

As such, the city asks residents to be mindful, especially as temperatures continue to rise throughout the weekend.

“We are reminding residents that open fires are not permitted in the City of Kelowna, and there is no open burning permitted within city limits,” the city’s fire prevention officer Paul Johnson said.

“Campfires, pizza ovens, fire pits, Chimeneas and other outdoor wood-burning appliances are not permitted at any time. Propane, natural gas, and charcoal briquette fueled appliances are permitted.”

The city also reminds residents that the fire department can issue bylaw fines if they are notified of a campfire within the city limits.

“We all need to do our part to help keep our community safe and to protect our natural environment.”

Residents can find more information about fire safety and campfire restrictions on the city’s website. If you want to learn more about assessing your home’s safety against fires, watch the fire department’s video.

