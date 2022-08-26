Friends and family gather to remember Lake Country liquor store manager

A service was held for liquor store manager Katherine McIlravey in Lake Country on Thursday afternoon (Aug. 25).

McIlravey, the manager of Sitara Liquor in The Lakes community, was injured in an RV fire at Mabel Lake Resort RV park on July 31 and died in hospital on Aug. 1.

On Thursday, more than 50 of her friends and family gathered at Sitara Liquor to remember her. Many of them shed tears as they spoke in a small ceremony in front of the store, telling stories about McIlravey and how they met her.

Before managing Sitara Liquor, she managed Shannon Lake Liquor Store in West Kelowna for more than seven years.

Her son, Jake McIlravey, has a GoFundMe page set up to help with damages from the RV fire and more.

