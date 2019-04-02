Frolick with the Ogopogo: Downtown Kelowna water park set to reopen

Construction is underway to reopen the park for the upcoming summer

One of Kelowna’s favourite and most popular attractions is almost set to reopen this summer.

City Park Water Park, home of the playful Ogopogo, was closed for the 2017 and 2018 seasons after flood damage.

“We received the green light from council in February to begin working on the water park right away,” said Scott Bushell, with the City of Kelowna. “Our project team is working diligently to ensure we have the water park open in time for the upcoming season.”

The restoration process has begun with plans to make the new water park more flood resistant, an added new water delivery and disposal system, as well as new attractions.

Waterplay Solutions, a local aquatic play manufacturer that was the original supplier for the water park when it was first built, worked with their agency partner RecTec Industries to contribute new aquatic play features to the project.

“We’d like to thank Waterplay and RecTec for their collaboration with the city in providing an additional $63,900 worth of features for the water park,” said Bushell. “Strong, strategic partnerships like this help ensure we’re able to provide maximum value for residents.”

The City of Kelowna will update when the water park will open.

