Ted Walker’s home, adjacent BX Creek on 20th Street, has flooded for the second consecutive year. (File photo)

Frustration swells for Vernon flooding victim

Ted Walker’s home has flood for the second consecutive spring

Ted Walker is at a loss for words as his 20th Street home is flooded for the second consecutive year.

Walker and his family, joined by numerous friends and concerned neighbours, were hard at work to mitigate damage caused by the adjacent and overflowing BX Creek.

Related: Anxiety flows with floods

“It’s ominous, it’s truly ominous,” Walker said after spending most of the afternoon fighting the floods. “The height of the sandbag wall, it’s scary. I’m not sure if it’s going to hold.”

He estimates that the water level came up about one foot by 11 a.m. this morning and another one-and-a-half feet since then.

Sandbags are currently keeping the majority of the flood water at bay, but Walker isn’t certain of what to expect as the night wares on.

“We’re getting water in the basement. From the floods last year it pushed through, made a pathway, and now it doesn’t take much from when the creek comes up to push some water in,” Walker said.

City crews cleared debris from the 20th Street BX Creek culvert in April, but Walker said more should have been done to prevent flooding.

Related: Crews clear debris from BX Creek

“This could have been dealt with beforehand. The creek could have been dredged when it was dry, whether it was September, or October, or November last year when it definitely could have been dealt with,” Walker said. “Cleaning out the culverts is a great thing, but when you clean out the culverts down to the base and the creek bed is three feet higher, you’re not really accomplishing a whole lot other than maybe deterring it from coming down 20th.

“Just at a loss for words for the most part.”

Related: Vernon urged to be ready for floods

Parker Crook | Reporter

@MrParkerJCrook
Send Parker an email.
Like the The Morning Star on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Bulman Road floods in Kelowna
Next story
B.C. Tree Fruits gets $220,000 WorkSafe fine

Just Posted

Market analyst predicts 2018 will be a record breaking year for Kelowna

Kelowna’s housing market is on the rise

A tale of two peaches in the Okanagan

The Peachland mayor offered her comments for the new symbol

Man linked to B.C. human remains probe denied bail in unrelated assault case

Charged with assault causing bodily harm

UPDATE: Westside Road re-opened

Three kilometres north of Fintry, Westside Road was closed for majority of the day

Police shooting on Vancouver Island stemmed from carjacking in Penticton

Man was fatally shot during arrest attempt Tuesday at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo

Bulman Road floods in Kelowna

Mill Creek has spilled over onto Bulman Road in Kelowna

B.C. Tree Fruits gets $220,000 WorkSafe fine

A WorkSafeBC inspector noted a series of issues at the B.C. Tree Fruits Oliver packing plant in 2016

Frustration swells for Vernon flooding victim

Ted Walker’s home has flood for the second consecutive spring

VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris sings love for Canada while filming in B.C.

The ‘How I Met your Mother’ actor spent his last weekend in B.C. enjoying the fresh outdoors

Salmon River upgraded to flood warning status

BC River Forecast Centre predicts record stream flows due to rainfall.

Kelowna SPCA employee awarded for leadership

Volunteer coordinator Enjulie Bedi was presented with this year’s BC SPCA’s Leadership Award

Feds to boost G7 security by flying in 3,000 officers, German shepherds

G7 leaders to meet in June in Quebec

Allegations against MP Christine Moore ‘not relevant’ to Weir case: Singh

New Democrat Leader Jagmeet Singh waved off the suggestion the two incidents were linked

B.C. coaches say they knew James Paxton’s work ethic would be rewarded

Welcome to Ladner sign was decorated with homemade notices reading ‘Congrats James’

Most Read