Paramjit Bogarh, connected to the murder of his wife in Vernon 35 years ago, has been relerased on full parole, one year after he was sentenced to five years in prison for accessory after the fact. (Contributed)

Paramjit Bogarh, connected to the murder of his wife in Vernon 35 years ago, has been relerased on full parole, one year after he was sentenced to five years in prison for accessory after the fact. (Contributed)

Full parole for ex-Vernon man who helped wife’s alleged killer escape

Paramjit Bogarh pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after helping brother flee Canada

A former Vernon man convicted of assisting his pregnant wife’s murderer 35 years after the fact has been given full parole.

Paramjit Singh Bogarh, 59, was arrested in California and extradited to B.C. to stand trial in May 2018, decades after his wife, Saminder Kaur Bogarh, was stabbed to death in their Vernon home.

Bogarh’s own brother, Narinder Bogarh, is alleged to have murdered Saminder in 1986. He is now believed to be at large in India. Bogarh was found guilty of helping his brother flee the country by making misleading statements to police in the days following the murder.

Bogarh was originally charged with first-degree murder but pleaded guilty to a lesser charge — accessory to murder after the fact — in Kelowna Provincial Court in March 2020. The plea bargain landed him a lesser sentence of five years in prison — two years on top of the three he was already credited with for time spent in custody.

READ MORE: Vernon man sentenced 5 years for assisting in brother’s escape after murder

According to a Parole Board of Canada decision, Bogarh was granted full-day parole in October 2020, and he now may leave the country if he hasn’t already.

The decision states Bogarh met with Canada Border Service Agency (CBSA) officers who issued him a deportation order from India. He was scheduled to be picked up by the agency in Nov. 3, 2020. The decision notes Bogarh was expecting to be deported, has a home in India and had a plane ticket back to India a few days after the deportation notice.

However, last November, the parole board said the CBSA now intends to follow its legal obligation to release Bogarh to the U.S., where he lived prior to being extradited. His second wife and son are both in the States but had planned to move to India with him.

Bogarh was entitled to an accelerated parole review as a first-time federal offender with a sentence for a non-scheduled offence.

It’s not clear what will happen to Bogarh upon entry to the States, but according to the parole board documents, U.S. border officials will decide whether to detain Bogarh or let him cross the border into the country. That won’t be decided until the day of his release.

As it stands, Canadian or American agencies aren’t disclosing Bogarh’s whereabouts.

Following Bogarh’s guilty plea in March 2020, the court heard the victim impact statements of five of Saminder’s relatives, including Saminder’s son, who was two years old and in the same house at the time of his mother’s murder.

“All my life I did not get to know my own mother, the person who brought me into this world,” he said in an emotional testimony. “Everything about her has always been a mystery to me.”

While it’s unclear from the parole documents whether Bogarh is still in the country, conditions on his parole require him to inform the board in advance if he plans to return to Canada before his sentence expires. Given his record of domestic violence, he’s also required to report all intimate and non-sexual relationships with women to his parole supervisor.

READ MORE: Imprisoned Vernon man has claustrophobia complaint rejected

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

border agencyCourtCrime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. First Nation ‘outraged’ after Green MLA reveals COVID-19 outbreak
Next story
B.C. dentists and bus drivers want newly-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

Just Posted

A lawyer wears a face mask and gloves to curb the spread of COVID-19 while waiting to enter B.C. Supreme Court, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, Aug. 28, 2020. British Columbia’s highest court has sided with the land owner in a dispute over public access to public land. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. high court finds in favour of large landowner in fight over access to Stoney and Minnie lakes

The Nicola Valley Fish and Game Club launched legal action after the cattle company blocked road and trail access

RCMP search the vehicle after pouring out what appeared to be alcohol, onto the highway. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
UPDATE: Kelowna woman arrested after alleged erratic driving, suspected impairment

RCMP say no injuries reported and investigation is ongoing

Paramjit Bogarh, connected to the murder of his wife in Vernon 35 years ago, has been relerased on full parole, one year after he was sentenced to five years in prison for accessory after the fact. (Contributed)
Full parole for ex-Vernon man who helped wife’s alleged killer escape

Paramjit Bogarh pleaded guilty to accessory to murder after helping brother flee Canada

Comedian Tim Nutt will put on a pair of outdoor drive-in-style comedy shows at Lake Country’s Swalwell Park on Saturday, March 27. (file photo)
Lake Country hosting first-ever outdoor comedy drive-in

Comedian Tim Nutt to perform two shows at Swalwell Park in a drive-in-style feature March 27

Okanagan College, Vernon campus. (Brendan Shykora - Vernon Morning Star)
Student housing coming to Vernon, Salmon Arm

Province announces $66M for new student beds for Okanagan College campuses

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry updates B.C. on the COVID-19 situation. (B.C. government)
Dr. Bonnie Henry predicts a ‘post-pandemic world’ for B.C. this summer

‘Extending this second dose provides very high real-world protection to more people, sooner’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel (Michael Kappeler/Pool via AP)
Column: Pandemic, despite its pain, offers hope for future of women

The View From Here - Martha Wickett

The Netflix logo on an iPhone. B.C. delayed imposing sales tax on digital services and sweetened carbonated beverages as part of its response to COVID-19. Those taxes take effect April 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke
B.C. applies 7% sales tax on streaming, vaping, sweet drinks April 1

Measures from 2020 budget were delayed due to COVID-19

Chief Don Tom of the Tsartlip First Nation was outraged after Green MLA Adam Olsen revealed on social media that the community had been experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak – a fact the First Nation had chosen to keep private to avoid racist backlash as experienced by the Cowichan Tribes when an outbreak was declared there in January. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C. First Nation ‘outraged’ after Green MLA reveals COVID-19 outbreak

Tsartlip First Nation chief shares concerns about racist backlash, MLA apologizes

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a press conference in Ottawa Friday, March 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Trudeau holds firm on premiers’ health-care funding demands, COVID-19 aid comes first

Premiers argue that the current amount doesn’t keep pace with yearly cost increases of about five per cent

Free Reformed Church is seen as people attend service, in Chilliwack, B.C., on Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021. Lawyers for the British Columbia government and the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms are back in B.C. Supreme Court today, squaring off over the legality of COVID-19 rules that prohibit in-person religious services. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. top doctor has power to restrict access to a place during health hazard: lawyer

Under B.C.’s Public Health Act, Jacqueline Hughes says, Henry can restrict or prevent entry to a place

A vial of some of the first 500,000 of the two million Oxford-AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine doses that Canada has secured through a deal with the Serum Institute of India in partnership with Verity Pharma at a facility in Milton, Ont., on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Carlos Osorio - POOL
B.C. dentists and bus drivers want newly-approved Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine

BC Dental Association says dentists and their teams cannot treat patients remotely

The gateways to the town’s core, erected in 2019, are designed to draw visitors off Highway 3. File photo
Can you guess how many cars pass through Princeton in a year?

Hint…It’s a whole lot

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Most Read