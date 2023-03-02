Fundraiser launched for Vernon couple whose triplets have medical complications

The three girls were born Feb. 26 after an emergency C-section

Vernon couple Nolan and Taylor had three baby girls on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023, and a fundraiser has been launched after it was discovered the triplets have medical complications. (GoFundMe photo)

Friends and family are raising financial support for a Vernon couple who recently had triplets with medical complications.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched by Kirsten Zachary for her younger brother, Nolan, and his girlfriend Taylor.

The couple found out they were having triplets in August 2022, and in December they discovered they needed to temporarily relocate to Vancouver so that Taylor could be monitored at the B.C. Women’s Hospital.

They left their jobs Jan. 8 and drove to Vancouver to await the delivery of their babies, and were lucky enough to get a space at the Ronald McDonald House.

On Feb. 26, Taylor went into pre-term labour and needed an emergency C-section. Three “beautiful” girls were delivered and seemed healthy until it was discovered that they all had internal issues and needed surgery right after they were delivered.

“So far they know they have a long hospital stay (at least three months) ahead of them and at least one more surgery for two of the babies, before they can bring them home,” Zachary wrote.

The fundraiser was set up to help pay for expenses including the cost of travel, food and rent while the girls grow and recover.

“They are a wonderful couple and would do anything for any of their family members or people in their community,” Zachary wrote.

So far, the GoFundMe campaign has raised $4,550 of it’s $10,000 goal in just one day.

