A home burned on Sage Avenue in Armstrong Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Richard Breaks - Facebook)

A home burned on Sage Avenue in Armstrong Wednesday, June 16, 2021. (Richard Breaks - Facebook)

Fundraiser starts for Armstrong family who lost house in fire

A GoFundMe campaign with a $10K goal was launched a few days ago

Community support is rolling in for a family that lost everything in a fire June 16.

Large plumes of dark smoke could be seen throughout Armstrong as the house in the 3600 block of Sage Avenue burned.

The fire, which sparked shortly after 1:30 p.m., destroyed the house the Reinsma family has called home since 1990 and all of their belongings.

Armstrong Fire Chief Ian Cummings said everyone got out safely and there were no injuries as a result of the blaze, but two days later, a notice was shared saying the family cat is missing.

Luckily, the cat has since been located. Some good news, said City of Armstrong community services manager Warren Smith.

A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to raise funds for the long-term residents of the Armstrong community.

“As a community, we would love to get donations for the family living in the home to help them try and rebuild their life,” campaign organizer Autumn White writes.

The ‘Community support for the Reinsma house fire’ fundraiser on GoFundMe has a $10,000 goal and donations have already started to trickle in.

To donate, visit gofundme.com.

READ MORE: Explosions heard from Armstrong house fire

READ MORE: Family cat still missing, days after fire destroys Armstrong home

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. sledders seek Sicamous’ support to protect trails next winter
Next story
UPDATE: Person trapped, air ambulance responding after semi slams into car on Highway 5

Just Posted

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry visited the Interior Health region the week of June 22-to 25, 2021 to say thank you to all the frontline workers. (Monique Tamminga/Western News)
Dr. Bonnie Henry visits Interior Health, says thank you to frontline workers

Kelowna resident Sean Green trains to run 32 kilometres at Big White on July 10 (Sean Green/Contributed).
Kelowna residents ready to race 32 km up three peaks at Big White

Cady Gau is a Rutland Senior Secondary School graduate. (Beedie Luminaries)
Kelowna grad earns prestigious $40k scholarship

People go for a swim in Okanagan Lake in Kelowna on June 22. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Kelowna shatters a number of same-day high records this past week