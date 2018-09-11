Anderson partnered with H.O.P.E. volunteers to help distribute the wagons. (Photo contributed)

Fundraiser succeeds in bringing wagons to Vernon’s homeless

‘I basically just started the gofundme off of a whim and thought, well let’s just see what happens.’

Sarah Anderson decided she had to take action when she heard that her hometown was considering banning shopping carts. Knowing how large the homeless population in Vernon is, she came up with a solution: wagons.

So, she started a gofundme page, unsure if it would catch any attention or raise any money.

“I basically just started the gofundme page off of a whim and thought, well let’s just see what happens,” she said. “I had never set up a page before had never done my own sort of fundraising but we ended up getting about $2,000.”

Related: UBCO personal belongings cart hits the streets

Related: Shopping cart plan in works

Not wanting to go in blind, she put a post in the Vernon community forum, looking for people with a connection with the homeless community. She was able to connect with two volunteers from H.O.P.E.: Charmaine Comeau and Suzanne North. Helping Out People Exploited outreach is a nighttime outreach program, dedicated to serving women, living on the streets who are homeless, addicted or exploited.

Anderson, who is now living in Calgary, said she often visits Vernon and follows local news. So, the first week in August, she planned a visit to Vernon. She purchased wagons and were quickly able to find four individuals who benefited from receiving a wagon.

“The first weekend in August we handed out four and then I left two other wagons with the ladies from H.O.P.E. because they go out every second Saturday. They were then able to hand out two more,” Anderson said. “Then we came out for the September long weekend and made a plan with the two ladies to hand out the rest of them. In total, we were able to handout 18 wagons.”

Coincidentally, after the labour day weekend when the team finished handing out the final wagons, the Vernon Council voted down shopping cart ban, enabling Vernon’s street-entrenched population to keep their shopping carts.

“Administration does not support banning of shopping carts based on the legal challenges and potential infringement on person’s rights under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms,” wrote city administration in a report to council. “Additionally, persons requiring storage and transportation of their belongings will seek other means such as wagons, strollers, carts or roller bags.”

Anderson’s initiative was ahead of this curve, but she said she’s just happy that she was successful in her fundraising efforts and able to ensure that 18 people who would benefit from a cart and likely couldn’t afford one, now have wagons to keep their belongings.

Related: Vernon Council votes down shopping cart ban

Related: Vernon task force recommendations stir debate

Related: Letter: Shopping carts a distraction

To report a typo, email:
newstips@vernonmorningstar.com.

Follow me on Twitter @BrieChar
Email me brieanna.charlebois@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on

 

Sarah Anderson began the fundraising initiative when she heard that Vernon’s city council was considering banning shopping carts. (Photo contributed)

In total, Anderson and her team distributed 18 wagons. (Photo contributed)

Previous story
VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says
Next story
Kelowna RCMP search for allegedly stolen truck, boat and motorcycle

Just Posted

Celtic festival comes to Fintry

Welcome Fall with the annual Fall Fair at the Fintry Estate

Charity project to honour Kelowna RCMP partners with Child Advocacy Centre of Kelowna

Fall Third Space Life Charity hosts the Gratitude Project to honour RCMP

Kelowna RCMP search for allegedly stolen truck, boat and motorcycle

The daytime break-in occurred on Sunday

UPDATE: Head-on crash on Hwy. 97A sends four to hospital

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP responded to a two-vehicle collision north of Enderby

Dr. Oz’s team saves litter of puppies near death

10 chocolate lab pups and their mom are now looking for their forever homes.

Your morning news in 90: Sept. 11, 2018

Tune in for 90 seconds to get the top headlines for the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen

PHOTOS: B.C., New York first responders remember fallen 9/11 comrades

A memorial ride was followed by a ceremony at the park between the U.S. and Canadian border crossing

Canadian musician who received suicide notes and razor blades to perform in Vernon

The Canadian Mental Health Association, Vernon District Branch presents the Robb Nash Project for youth mental health and suicide prevention.

Court asked to review limits on B.C. conservation officers’ power to kill wildlife

The case stems from when a bear cub was put down in 2016

Fundraiser succeeds in bringing wagons to Vernon’s homeless

‘I basically just started the gofundme off of a whim and thought, well let’s just see what happens.’

VIDEO: Young B.C. musician sings with the Foo Fighters

Stranger Than Fiction’s Madi Duncan from Port Alberni was invited up on stage at the Vancouver show

Unlucky Vernon pooch needs surgery help

Life is pretty “ruff” for Odin, a four-year-old Bernese Mountain Dog from Vernon.

Around the BCHL: Wenatchee Wild’s Christophe Fillion BCHL Player of the Week

Around the BCHL is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

VIDEO: 9/11 anniversary gives perspective to NAFTA impasse, Freeland says

Canada’s foreign affairs minister underlined anniversary at start of another day of trade talks

Most Read