RCMP and bylaw officers helped people experiencing homeless dismantle their tents along Leon Avenue on Nov. 26. (Twila Amato - Kelowna Capital News)

Fundraisers clash over Kelowna homelessness issue

‘We have the power to help make a change and a difference in our community’

Two fundraisers have been created over concern about Kelowna’s homelessness issue.

The pair of GoFundMe campaigns stem from Tuesday morning’s shocking news that the city would move people experiencing homelessness in Leon Avenue’s tent city to two locations in north Kelowna.

Despite coming out of the same problem, the fundraisers could not be more at odds.

On Wednesday (Nov. 27), a campaign to raise $50,000 to aid in organizing a class-action lawsuit against the city for “damages to our community incurred as a result of inaction, incompetence and ineffectiveness in dealing with the sick, drug-addicted, intoxicated, violent, and often thieving homeless people on our streets.”

Today (Nov. 28), a counter-campaign was organized, calling for civility and aid from residents of Kelowna.

“Instead of trying to raise money in order to file a class-action lawsuit against the city of Kelowna, we should be raising money to help the homeless get help,” reads the campaign’s webpage.

“We have the power to help make a change and a difference in our community. Homelessness is everywhere, it is not a new trend and is a growing problem. Most people know that homeless shelters are around to help the homeless population, provide a warm place to sleep, but the condition of the shelters are an unknown problem.”

The counter-campaign’s page states funds raised will help to house those experiencing homelessness for the winter.

As of 5 p.m. on Nov. 28, the campaign to sue the city has raised $240, while the campaign to provide aid to the people living in the camps has recieved $130.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fundraiser announced for Kelowna girl battling cancer
Next story
Three children among victims of deadly plane crash in Kingston

Just Posted

Fundraisers clash over Kelowna homelessness issue

‘We have the power to help make a change and a difference in our community’

Kelowna police search for suspect in armed robbery

A business on Gordon Drive was allegedly robbed Thursday morning

Climate protesters expected to hold rally in Kelowna tomorrow

A local group says the city must declare a climate emergency

Kelowna company awarded $27.4M tender to build H.S. Grenda Middle School

Maple Reinders Constructors hope to have Lake Country school open by September of 2021

Kelowna Olympian added to UBC Okanagan coaching staff

Malindi Elmore hired as Cross-country and endurance coach on Thursday

Sea lion with gruesome crossbow wounds rescued from log boom in Powell River

The older sea lion was likely suffering for weeks, the Vancouver Marine Mammal Rescue Centre says

Naked, bloody man drowns on Vancouver Island; police watchdog notified

Port Alberni RCMP received a call about an unclothed man covered in blood

Explosion at Princeton reclamation plant

Envirogreen soil processing plant rocked by blast

Ride hailing might be B.C.’s Christmas present, John Horgan says

Premier says it’s a bit early to talk about unionizing drivers

SAY WHAT? Readers divided on Penticton’s Santa being fired for personal pics

Decision by a Penticton mall to end a contract with a well-known Santa has ruffled readers’ feathers

Vernon role models are open books at North Okanagan school

Well-known locals told their stories to students as part of the school’s ‘living library’ on Thursday

RCMP seek boats stolen in Shuswap from secure underground garage

Security footage shows SUV with stolen licence plates, southbound from Sicamous

B.C. forest industry aid on the way, Doug Donaldson says

Layoffs focus of B.C. legislature’s final day of 2019

RONA Penticton donates $13,333 to SOWINS

The non-profit society helps women and children experiencing or fleeing abuse in the South Okanagan

Most Read