Fundraising BBQ in Lake Country to keep the Okanagan’s forests clean

The fundraising BBQ and live music event will be held on April 15, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The fundraiser will be held at AH Repair at 391 Tilley Rd, Lake Country, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 15. (OFTF photo)

The group that works to keep the Okanagan’s forests clean is hosting its first ever fundraising event on April 15 in Lake Country.

“If you enjoy camping, hiking, fishing and exploring our beautiful forests here in the Okanagan, please join us for a community BBQ with activities for the whole family,” said Okanagan Forest Task Force (OFTF) founder Kane Blake.

The event will feature live music from Jay Bradley, raffles, a bouncy castle, face painting and a silent auction.

READ MORE: Forced to move with nowhere to go: Homeless in West Kelowna backcountry leaving messy location

READ MORE: Documentary exposes ‘what really lies behind the trees’ in Kelowna’s backcountry

All proceeds raised at the barbecue will be put to use to help the task force continue to rid the forests of illegal dumping and abandoned camp sites. Blake said that the money will be used for repairs on the group’s recently donated tow truck, to purchase tools and protective equipment for volunteers.

The organization, with Blake at the helm, has removed 580,485 pounds of trash from the forest since 2016.

“The success of this organization relies on the support and generosity of our many volunteers and community. Please come and help us keep B.C. beautiful.”

The fundraiser will be held at AH Repair at 391 Tilley Rd., Lake Country, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. on April 15.

For more information visit the OFTF Facebook page or the website okanaganforesttaskforce.com

@Rangers_mom

Jacqueline.Gelineau@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownaforestryfundraiserfundraisingLake CountryPollution and Air Quality