West Kelowna boy may lose hand due to blood infection

Evan Shishakly is in Vancouver Children’s Hospital and currently has a GoFundMe

A young West Kelowna resident may lose his hand after developing a blood infection.

Evan Shishakly, four, was airlifted to Vancouver Children’s Hospital in the early hours of Monday, March 26, according to the GoFundMe page.

“Shishakly developed septicemia as the result of a very rare and dangerous blood infection caused by Streptococcus attacking his body, mainly affecting his circulation. He is in stable but critical condition at the moment,” said the GoFundMe.

According to Amberlee Ficociello, who started the GoFundMe, Shishakly may lose his entire right hand and fingers on his left but has been waking up a few minutes at a time.

As of Saturday morning, more than $13,000 has been raised out of $25,000.

“This family is facing significant out of town expenses while Evan fights for his life in Vancouver. This fundraiser will assist with support for Evan & living expenses for Evan’s mom, Katie (and close family), to stay by his side. Evan’s limbs and extremities have been affected by the septicemia and he will be facing a challenging recovery ahead of him,” said the GoFundMe.

