PHOTO: RCMP officer kicks about with Okanagan students

Hillview Elementary’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski, joined some students in a quick game of soccer early Tuesday morning on Sept. 10, 2019. (Marnie Smiley Macnabb - Vernon Rant and Rave)
Hillview Elementary’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski, joined some students in a quick game of soccer early Tuesday morning on Sept. 10, 2019. (Marnie Smiley Macnabb - Vernon Rant and Rave)
Hillview Elementary’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski, joined some students in a quick game of soccer early Tuesday morning on Sept. 10, 2019. (Marnie Smiley Macnabb - Vernon Rant and Rave)

Some kids playing soccer at Hillview Elementary Tuesday morning in Vernon had a special player join them and luckily, one Vernon Rant and Rave moderator was able to capture it on camera.

The school’s new liaison officer, Const. Terleski made a pretty solid first impression with a few students after joining them for a quick game.

Marnie Smiley Macnabb caught the action Tuesday morning in the soccer fields at the school.

READ MORE: Kids pour up sweet, refreshing support to Vernon SPCA

READ MORE: Street population keeping Vernon bylaw busy

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ebus route expansion to service Shuswap, North Okanagan
Next story
Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

Just Posted

West Kelowna’s Rotary Park to close for repairs

The park will be closed for some ‘much needed’ restoration and flood mitigation work

Kelowna charity hosts fundraiser for projects in Kenya

Under the African Sky will feature live guests who are running the projects on a daily basis.

Manufacturing Safety Alliance of B.C. opens office in Kelowna

The non-profit health and safety organization is now better equipped to service the Okanagan, it says

Proposed West Kelowna pot shop too close to elementary school: committee

How close is too close for a cannabis shop to be set… Continue reading

Man fundraising to bring Bahamian victims of Hurricane Dorian to Kelowna

A family of three impacted by the destructive hurricane getting the help from Kelowna man

Experience the magic of Music Under Paris skies, in the Okanagan

Edie Daponte brings Edith Piaf show to town

Press day means all hands on deck in Vernon

President, director of sales work the press

Thousands of landowners on Trans Mountain pipeline route have yet to grant access

Such access is one of many hurdles that continue to delay construction of the expansion

Okanagan golf tourney exceeds $2 million goal

10th anniversary event benefits Hospital Foundation in a big way

Summerland Fall Fair a celebration of agriculture

Weekend event featured tailgate party, agricultural displays and entertainment

PHOTOS: B.C. firefighters scour through hurricane wreckage in Bahamas

Firefighters from Burnaby also on Great Abaco helping search through debris

Police recover body of man killed in Shuswap Lake speedboat crash

RCMP report 33-year-old Ryan Hartmann’s body was loacted late in the evening on Sept. 9

Two arrested after illegally hiking over U.S. border near Osoyoos

U.S. Border Patrol said two Mexican citizens entered from Canada along Osoyoos border

Professional tracker, bloodhounds brought in to search for lost dog in Princeton

Mordy, a Labradoodle from Abbotsford, who has been missing in the area since Aug. 26.

Most Read