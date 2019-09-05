A black bear carrying garbage outside a residence. (WildsafeBC - K. Friederich) A black bear carrying garbage outside a residence. (WildsafeBC - K. Friederich)

Garbage attracts bears, put it away or face fines: B.C. conservation officers

Conservation officers from Vernon issue dangerous wildlife attractant orders in Swansea Point area

It’s no fun waking up to find your garbage strewn across your yard, and its even less fun to receive a fine for it.

That’s why B.C. Conservation is spreading the word that those who leave out attractants for bears could face an audit from one of its officers.

Conservation officers from Vernon went to a residence in Swansea Point on Tuesday to issue dangerous wildlife attractant orders after receiving a number of calls regarding bear activity in the area.

It’s not the sort of notice to toss in the bin unheeded, as failing to comply with an order will lead to a $575 fine.

Vernon Conservation officer Tanner Beck’s message is plain and simple: secure your garbage properly or bears may be killed.

“Garbage has to be secured in a structure or a certified bear-proof container so that we do not have bears that get into the garbage and, as a result, have to be put down.”

Spring and fall are the peak seasons for bear activity, but Beck says securing attractants should be a common practice all year, other than the winter months when bears are hibernating.

Garbage isn’t the only attractant to take care of. Bird seed, neglected fruit trees and pet food are also bear magnets and are easily taken care of, Beck said.

Vanessa Isnardy — provincial co-ordinator of WildSafeBC, which works closely with the B.C. conservation officers — said securing attractants will become increasingly important in the coming months.

“We are heading into a very active fall when bears consume 20,000 calories a day, on average,” she said.

Isnardy urges those with bird feeders to take them down as we head into bear season.

“If they haven’t been taken down already they should definitely be taken down now. One kilogram of bird seed on average has 8,000 calories.”

WildSafeBC has some September events to promote ways to protect wildlife, including a the B.C. Goes Wild Photo Contest.

To learn more about how to prevent bears from getting into garbage or other attractants you may have, or to learn about B.C. Goes Wild Events throughout the province, visit the WildSafeBC website at wildsafebc.com.

WATCH: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

READ MORE: B.C. man fined, ordered to stay away from bears after feeding one Tim Hortons Timbits

Brendan Shykora
Reporter, Vernon Morning Star
Email me at Brendan.Shykora@vernonmorningstar.com
Follow us: Facebook | Twitter

Previous story
BREAKING: Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Just Posted

BREAKING: Kelowna father pleads guilty to triple murder of daughters, wife

Jacob Forman pleaded guilty before a judge in a provincial courtroom in Kelowna Thursday

Fire crews responding to ‘weird smell’ at École De L’Anse-Au-Sable

Firefighters were focusing their investigation on the gym

Montreal Canadiens goalie joins Rockets for practice

Carey Price stopped in for a visit at Rockets camp Thursday

New ride-hailing company to launch in Kelowna

The Thunder Bay-based company is currently looking for drivers

‘Visibility is important right now’: Pro-choice advocates, protesters clash outside Kelowna hospital

The two groups have both been lining the streets outside Kelowna General Hospital for weeks

PHOTOS/VIDEO: Roundup from Armstrong’s Rodeo

Check out some of the action from the Finning Canada Pro Rodeo Tour

Princeton rallies together to search for lost dog

Search is on for a lost snickerdoodle

Kicking Horse widening budget up $128 million as bidders invited

Union-only construction adds 5.8% to price of B.C.’s toughest project

RDOS director raises questions about process for police officer’s replacement

Ted De Jager left his role as top cop in South Okanagan Similkameen in July

Poll: If you were being hunted by IT, what fear would he use against you?

We all float down here!

Stolen Kelowna car linked to attempted Vernon business break in

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP continue investigation into suspicious car and suspects

U.S. can’t show harm from Canadian softwood industry, NAFTA panel says

U.S. had argued Canada unfairly subsidizes its softwood producers in imposing latest import duties

Mountain goat named Gustav killed by lightning in Kamloops

Gustav the mountain goat was struck by lightning during Tuesday’s storm at BC Wildlife Park

Wildfire service crews make short work of spot fire south of Salmon Arm

Bergerac Lake fire quickly put out

Most Read