A gas line was hit on Boucherie Road this morning

Emergency crews responded to reports of a gas line being hit this morning in West Kelowna.

At 2901 Boucherie Rd. around 9:20 a.m. one fire engine and Fortis attended the scene, according to witness reports.

There is only one house near the site and Boucherie Road is closed from Hudson Road to Ogden Road as it is under construction, said the witness.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_

carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.