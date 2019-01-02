(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Gas prices dip in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan is seeing cheaper gas this week

Central Okanagan residents hoping for cheaper gas have gotten their wish.

Gas prices have dipped under $1.20 in the Central Okanagan, which were previously marked around $1.22 over the weekend.

Kelowna and West Kelowna currently have the cheapest prices, with $1.17 cents at the Chevrons on Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price is West Kelowna also sits around the $1.17 mark.

Lake Country currently has more expensive gas prices, at around $1.19.

The Central Okanagan is currently beating the B.C. average which is 124.8. Fernie has the cheapest gas in B.C. at $0.99.

Pentiction also dipped below a dollar Dec. 31, with some gas stations selling as low as 99.9 cents per litre.

READ MORE: Gas sells for under $1/litre in one B.C. community


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Gas prices dip in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan is seeing cheaper gas this week

