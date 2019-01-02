Gas prices dip in Kelowna

The Central Okanagan is seeing cheaper gas this week

Central Okanagan residents hoping for cheaper gas have gotten their wish.

Gas prices have dipped under $1.20 in the Central Okanagan, which were previously marked around $1.22 over the weekend.

Kelowna and West Kelowna currently have the cheapest prices, with $1.17 cents at the Chevrons on Harvey Avenue and Gordon Drive, according to GasBuddy.com. The average price is West Kelowna also sits around the $1.17 mark.

Lake Country currently has more expensive gas prices, at around $1.19.

The Central Okanagan is currently beating the B.C. average which is 124.8. Fernie has the cheapest gas in B.C. at $0.99.

Pentiction also dipped below a dollar Dec. 31, with some gas stations selling as low as 99.9 cents per litre.

READ MORE: Gas sells for under $1/litre in one B.C. community

edit@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.