Kelowna Fire Department lay sand around the sewer. (David Venn)

Gas spill in Kelowna

Approximately 200 litres were spilled onto a parking lot off of McCurdy Road

  • Jun. 16, 2019 2:15 p.m.
  News

The Kelowna fire department tended to a fuel spill on McCurdy Road Sunday.

At about 1:15 p.m. on June 16, crews were called to 750 McMurdy for the fuel spill. The leak, which occured when an employee of Argus Properties Ltd. tried to siphon gas between two semi-trucks, is believed to be about 200 litres of diesel fuel.

Trace amounts of the fuel may have seeped into the parking lot storm sewer drain and officials are unsure whether or not the water has been contaminated.

The property manager of 750 McCurdy has been notified, according to an official on site, but there will most likely not be any updates until tomorrow.

