Credit: Contributed

Generous donation helps Kelowna’s homeless

Rocky Mountain Fitness donated $5,000 to the Gospel Mission

Homeless individuals in Kelowna are getting a helping hand with a recent donation from Rocky Mountain Fitness.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s staff were presented with $5,000 from the company, a supplier of fitness equipment.

The mission relies on donations from the community to run its 90-bed emergency shelter and programs to help men and women move forward in their lives. Serving between 500 and 600 meals every day it is no small task to keep the charity running, according to the Gospel Mission.

“Fundraising for any non-profit is a constant challenge so when someone in the community steps up and says ‘I want to help’ it is always appreciated and valued. It is the great people in our city that make sure no one goes hungry and that people are cared for in their time of need,” said development director Mike Morrison of the Gospel Mission.

“We not only passionate about helping people to be the best they can physically but we also want to give back to our community,” said Rob Spencer, branch manager at Rocky Mountain Fitness. “Especially the people who are struggling just to put food on the table and a roof over their head. We care about people without homes and want to be part of the solution.”

Please contact the Gospel Mission at www.kelownagospelmission.ca to donate, volunteer or give an in-kind gift.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. Liberal leadership candidates get one last prime-time pitch

Just Posted

Imagine Kelowna’s future this week

Four community meetings will take place on the future of the city

Accidents mount as snow falls

Kelowna drivers are having a tough time with worsening conditions

Kelowna’s global awareness festival set to go

Festival organizers get $22,800 grant from federal government to help stage this year’s events

Bus slams into truck at Kelowna intersection

A transit bus and a pick-up truck came together in the noon hour in Kelowna

Downtown Kelowna shopping mall getting face lift

The Towne Centre Mall on Bernard will be renamed and renovated inside and out

Scandia Jungle mini golf course reopening

Kelowna - Rutland Elementary students were the first ones to try the revamped course Tuesday

Castlegar homicide victim identified

The victim was 38-year-old Jordan Workman of Castlegar, B.C.

B.C. Liberal leadership candidates get one last prime-time pitch

Leadership campaign to be decided in Feb. 3 vote

Letter: Dictatorships don’t happen by accident

Kelowna letter-writer says people following Donald Trump are enabling him

Team chaplain reflects on time with Silverbacks

Kenny Toews served as a mentor and spiritual leader to the team for six seasons

Drawings connect autistic student with the world

Leifen Mitchell-Banks creates colourful cartoon characters at Salmon Arm Secondary.

National sailing award for Kelowna’s Rubadeau

COSA head coach, Devin Rubadeau, has been named Sail Canada’s 2017 Sailing Instructor of the Year

Lake Country skier named Olympic alternate

Ian Deans will be a back up for the men’s ski cross team in South Korea

Andrew Scheer on trade, Trump and Trudeau

Canada’s Conservative leader begins three-day visit to B.C.

Most Read