Generous donation helps Kelowna’s homeless

Homeless individuals in Kelowna are getting a helping hand with a recent donation from Rocky Mountain Fitness.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s staff were presented with $5,000 from the company, a supplier of fitness equipment.

The mission relies on donations from the community to run its 90-bed emergency shelter and programs to help men and women move forward in their lives. Serving between 500 and 600 meals every day it is no small task to keep the charity running, according to the Gospel Mission.

“Fundraising for any non-profit is a constant challenge so when someone in the community steps up and says ‘I want to help’ it is always appreciated and valued. It is the great people in our city that make sure no one goes hungry and that people are cared for in their time of need,” said development director Mike Morrison of the Gospel Mission.

“We not only passionate about helping people to be the best they can physically but we also want to give back to our community,” said Rob Spencer, branch manager at Rocky Mountain Fitness. “Especially the people who are struggling just to put food on the table and a roof over their head. We care about people without homes and want to be part of the solution.”

