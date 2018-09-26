Getting ready to push to end homelessness in Kelowna

Annual team event fundraiser set to go in the city Sept. 29

A fundraiser to help the homeless in Kelowna is getting support from a local car dealership—and a challenge is being thrown out to other businesses in the city as well.

Kelowna Toyota has entered a team in the 2018Push to End Homelessness event. The event is a fundraiser for the Inn from the Cold program.

The car dealership is challenging other businesses to step up and help deal with the serious social problem of homelessness in the city.

” The issue of homelessness is a community problem and requires a community solution, said Kelowna Toyota general manager Jaime Kaban. “I believe we have to all work together to deal with this issue.”

This year’s Push to end homelessness goes Saturday, Sept. 29.

Kaban said Toyota recognizes homelessness is a problem in many municipalities, and at his dealership, the staff don’t want to stand by silently, instead they want to help make a difference.”

Teams taking part in the event have to raise $1000 each.

“Team Toyota” is made up of Kelowna residents who plan to raise more than the required amount.

The team says it just wants to make sure everyone has a warm place to sleep this winter.

Included on the team are: local accountant Gary Parmar, businessman Jasbir Dhillon, Kaban, city Coun. Mohini Singh , student and Miss Teen BC Interior Priyali Kanti and lawyer Cori McGuire and Singh’s daughter Tara O’Sullivan.

