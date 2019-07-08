Glasses raised to Big White Ski Resort’s Craft and Country festival

Big White Ski Resort celebrated the sunny weekend with its fifth annual Craft and Country Beer and Music Mountain Festival.

More than 400 “libation enthusiasts” enjoyed more than 3,000 samples of British Columbia’s finest ciders and craft beers while listening to the sounds of Under the Rocks, the Ben Klick Band, Jackson Hollow and Deborah Gold Sings Country.

“It was amazing,” Big White vice-president of hospitality Trevor Hanna said. “After a few days of intense stormy weather it held out for the event, spirits were high and the beer was cold.”

“It was our best Craft and Country yet!”

While the parents were raising their glass to the sun to toast summer fun, the kids took the opportunity to bike the trails and the village.

Vancouver’s Steamworks Brewing took the opportunity to raise funds for the Big White Fire Department’s ongoing safety efforts to build crosswalks. The brewery teamed up with the Globe and for every pint of Steamworks sold during the winter months, the Globe donated 50 cents. The total was matched by the brewery and together they raised $1,000.

The fun is far from over this summer at Big White. Freeride Days begins this Thursday.

