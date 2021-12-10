GoFundMe will help Ashley Simpson’s family lay her remains to rest, attend court in Shuswap

Fundraising support appreciated so family can lay remains to rest in Ontario with dignity, respect

A GoFundMe has been set up to help lay to rest Ashley Simpson with dignity and respect, as well as to support her family as they travel from Ontario to B.C. to attend the murder trial of the man accused of killing her. (File photo)

A GoFundMe has been set up in support of Ashley Simpson’s family.

RCMP in Surrey announced on Dec. 6 that Ashley Simpson’s remains had been found and her former boyfriend, Derek Favell, had been charged with second-degree murder. Ashley went missing nearly six years ago on April 27, 2016 in an area near Salmon Arm where she lived with Favell on Yankee Flats Road. All that time her parents, Cindy and John Simpson, who live in Ontario, have been searching for her and keeping in contact with police. The excruciating situation has taken its toll on their health and finances.

Ricci Smith, on behalf of supporters called Ashley’s Army, organized the fundraiser with funds to go to Cindy Simpson.

Smith writes: “The purpose of this crowdfunding is to raise funds to bring Ashley Simpson home to her family and to help lay her to rest with dignity and respect. The Simpson family will also be required to travel from Ontario to British Columbia to attend court cases.”

Smith asks people to donate if they can.

“Anything will make a difference. Let’s help this family finish what was started so long ago. To bring their girl home and put her to rest. Plus get JUSTICE FOR ASHLEY and continue supporting other families facing the same situation. All donations will be given directly to the Simpson family.”

The GoFundMe can be found under Bringing Ashley Simpson Home.

Read more: RCMP find remains of Shuswap woman missing for five years, former boyfriend charged

Read more: Man charged with murder in Ashley Simpson’s death to appear in Salmon Arm court

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CourtMissing womanMMIWGSalmon Arm