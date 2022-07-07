Gordon Drive will be closed from 7p.m. to 6 a.m.(Aaron Kunkler/staff photo)

Gordon Drive, Kelowna partially closed

A water leak caused the closure of northbound traffic on Gordon

Gordon Drive will be partially closed between 7p.m. on July 7 and 6 a.m. on July 8.

Due to a water leak, northbound traffic on Gordon Drive between Springfield Rd. and Brookside Ave.

Northbound traffic will be directed to turn east or west on Springfield Road.

The City of Kelowna appreciates your patience during this time and apologizes in advance for any inconveniences.

Gordon Drive will be closed from 7p.m. to 6 a.m.(Aaron Kunkler/staff photo)
