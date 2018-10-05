Gospel Mission to dish up 40th Thanksgiving feast

A traditional roast turkey and ham Thanksgiving dinner will provide a family-like atmosphere

  • Oct. 5, 2018 12:30 p.m.
  • News

Serving Thanksgiving dinner is a 40-year tradition at Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. The free Thanksgiving dinner will be served on Monday Oct. 8. from noon to 6 p.m. at 251 Leon Avenue.

After weeks of preparation by staff and an army of volunteers, a traditional roast turkey and ham Thanksgiving dinner will provide a family-like atmosphere for people who might otherwise not have a meal this Monday.

READ MORE: SERVING UP KINDNESS AND TURKEY

“At home, most of us get stressed out cooking for 14 people. Imagine cooking for over 1,000! We could not have done it without the help of our many volunteers,” said Mandy Phillips, Kitchen Manager of Kelowna’s Gospel Mission. “We feel blessed to be able to pay it forward by helping people who have experienced hardship in their lives. I am thankful to work at a place where people feel welcomed and accepted. When basic needs of life like food and shelter are met, people are free to focus on the next steps of their life.”

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission is pleased to have the support of so many in the community. Included in the over 50 volunteers who will be serving meals are Mayor Colin Basran, Couns. Ryan Donn, Tracy Gray, Maxine DeHart, Gail Given, MLA Ben Stewart, MLA MLA Steve Thomson, MLA Norm Letnick, MP Stephen Fuhr and MP Dan Albas.

Kelowna’s Gospel Mission’s needs extend beyond Thanksgiving and any help is greatly appreciated. Please contact the Gospel Mission to donate, become a regular volunteer or give an in-kind gift.

Most Read