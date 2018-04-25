Google Maps

Traffic being redirected due to grass fire on Drought Hill

Crews responded to a grass fire on Highway 97 and 97C

Updated: 5:40 p.m.

A small grass fire on Drought Hill is now under control. It was initially spotted by a passing police officer. There is no damage to the surrounding properties.

West Kelowna RCMP is on scene directing traffic as fire officials from both West Kelowna and Peachland work to extinguish a grass fire discovered late Wednesday afternoon, along Highway 97, between the two communities.

On April 25 at 4:48 pm, a member of RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) encountered a grass fire alongside Highway 97 near the Highway 97 C, Okanagan Connector, interchange. Fire crews from West Kelowna and Peachland remain on scene battling the blaze, according to an RCMP news release.

Northbound traffic along Highway 97, towards West Kelowna, has been reduced to a single lane to allow emergency crews space to work. Police are asking all motorists impacted by the incident, for their continued patience, said the release.

RCMP recommend that motorists planning to travel through that area consider monitoring the Drive BC website for updates.

Update: 5:10 p.m.

Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig confirmed a utility, a brush truck and a tender vehicle from Peachland are on scene of a small fire on Drought Hill. The district is working with the West Kelowna Fire Department.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a grass fire near the Highway 97 and Highway 97C intersection.

The report of the fire was made at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

To report a typo, email: edit@kelownacapnews.com.

@carliberry_
carli.berry@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Just Posted

Grass fire on Drought Hill under control

Crews responded to a grass fire on Highway 97 and 97C

Lake Country uses bylaw enforcement to try and stop Airport Inn’s operations

Bylaw enforcement is ongoing, said the district community development manager

Kelowna kitchen fire quickly extinguished

A fire in a home on Cadder Avenue was put out Wednesday afternoon

Smoky stop for Greyhound bus

Bus was seen with smoke coming from its brakes, Wednesday.

Snowbirds fly over Kelowna and Lake Country

Did you see them?

Pizza places help make dreams come true

The fourth annual Papa John’s Dreams for Kids Day is held today in Kelowna and West Kelowna

Police searching for escaped prisoner in B.C.

Ralph Whitfield Morris, 83, is serving a life sentence for second-degree murder

B.C. set to introduce pot laws, but years of fine tuning likely: minister

Legislation regulating recreational marijuana in is expected to be introduced Thursday

Accused murderer found guilty in unrelated Penticton robbery

McGenn sentenced to 5 years, now faces 2nd-degree murder trial over Abbotsford man’s 2016 death

Canadian driver uses lawn chair as driver’s seat, gets caught

Ontario police detachment caught the male driver during a traffic stop

B.C. moves to restrict pill presses in opioid battle

Minister Mike Farnworth says federal law doesn’t go far enough

VIDEO: Vets, volunteers set up vaccination station for sick bunnies

Volunteers, vets try to stop spread of lethal virus

If you see a dog in a hot car, don’t break in: SPCA

People are being discouraged from smashing windows to free animals. The SPCA has tips on what else you can do.

Municipal election loophole will be fixed, premier says

Union, corporate donations still allowed for slate party ‘operational’ needs

Most Read