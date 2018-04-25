Traffic being redirected due to grass fire on Drought Hill

Crews responded to a grass fire on Highway 97 and 97C

Updated: 5:40 p.m.

A small grass fire on Drought Hill is now under control. It was initially spotted by a passing police officer. There is no damage to the surrounding properties.

West Kelowna RCMP is on scene directing traffic as fire officials from both West Kelowna and Peachland work to extinguish a grass fire discovered late Wednesday afternoon, along Highway 97, between the two communities.

On April 25 at 4:48 pm, a member of RCMP Central Okanagan Traffic Services (COTS) encountered a grass fire alongside Highway 97 near the Highway 97 C, Okanagan Connector, interchange. Fire crews from West Kelowna and Peachland remain on scene battling the blaze, according to an RCMP news release.

Northbound traffic along Highway 97, towards West Kelowna, has been reduced to a single lane to allow emergency crews space to work. Police are asking all motorists impacted by the incident, for their continued patience, said the release.

RCMP recommend that motorists planning to travel through that area consider monitoring the Drive BC website for updates.

Update: 5:10 p.m.

Peachland fire chief Dennis Craig confirmed a utility, a brush truck and a tender vehicle from Peachland are on scene of a small fire on Drought Hill. The district is working with the West Kelowna Fire Department.

Original:

Emergency crews are responding to reports of a grass fire near the Highway 97 and Highway 97C intersection.

The report of the fire was made at about 4:40 p.m. Wednesday.

The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

