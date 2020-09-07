A truck pulling a trailer sparked a grass fire which spread rapidly just south of Vernon off Highway 97 MOnday, Sept. 7. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

UPDATE: Grass fire forces highway closure near Vernon

Fully involved fire off Highway 97 near Kekuli Bay

A grass fire burning south of Vernon has spread approximately one kilometre and closed down a major artery.

A truck pulling a trailer sparked the blaze shortly before 1 p.m. Monday, Sept. 7 off Highway 97, near Kekuli Bay on Westridge Road.

All the occupants of the burning vehicle got out safely before crews were called to the area.

Those travelling between Vernon and Kelowna will see the smoke as they pass through the highway and can expect delays as crews are working to extinguish the wildfire. Crews may also have to close the highway in order to better access the blaze and for public safety.

No structures appear to be in danger.

Foresty crews have been called into action and air tankers are actioning the blaze.

Traffic is impacted mainly in the southbound lane, as the fire is burning on hillside next to the highway between the Greater Vernon landfill and the Predator Ridge turnoff at Bailey Road.

The fire is climbing the hill near the seed orchard and can be seen from Commonage Road near the regional compost facility.

Truck fire spreads to grass off Highway 97

Posted by Vernon Morning Star on Monday, September 7, 2020

There was a grass fire in the same vicinity last year.

READ MORE: Grass fire breaks out on highway south of Vernon

READ MORE: Lake Country fire deemed suspicious

@VernonNews
jennifer@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

firefirefightersTransportation

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

A forestry crew member drives next to the flaming hillside off Highway 97 Monday, where a truck fire sparked a wildfire. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Previous story
Feds gave 1,600 veterans priority hiring, but could have been higher: report

Just Posted

UPDATE: Grass fire forces highway closure near Vernon

Fully involved fire off Highway 97 near Kekuli Bay

Injured hiker rescued in West Kelowna

The rescue happened on Sunday evening, Sept. 6 at Goats Peak Regional Park

Okanagan growers’ dependence on foreign workers shows as pandemic continues

B.C. Growers’ Association says locals making up for the shortfall, as apple growers are “very concerned”

Fire in Ellison closes Old Vernon Road

Reports say the fire began at 7 a.m.

UPDATE: Lake Country fire deemed suspicious

Early morning Labour Day blaze next to Holiday Park Resort

Increase in average daily COVID-19 cases ‘a concern’ for Canada’s top doctor

B.C. has seen high daily case numbers in recent weeks

Wildfire west of Penticton deemed ‘under control’

Four days after it was discovered, the fire remains under investigation, but suspected person caused

Obsolete COVID-19 information continues to circulate in Okanagan

Province now recommends use of non-medical face masks to slow spread of COVID-19

Okanagan’s own Vasek out of open

Pospisil beaten by Australia’s Alex de Minaur in US Open tennis tournament

One woman dead, one injured in separate falls while hiking in upper Squamish Valley

Both women were in the Sigurd Trail area

Doctor Creek wildfire in the East Kootenay grows to estimated 79 square kilometres

More accurate mapping completed Sunday as crews prepare for forecasted high winds

Concerns raised by cancer patient over long lab lineups in Salmon Arm

Interior Health launches online booking while staff shortages and COVID-19 blamed for drop-in waits

B.C. families of neurodiverse kids left scrambling before school starts: advocates

Advocates say they’d like to see school districts reaching out to families directly to build educational plans

Several people in hospital after multi-vehicle crash involving Lamborghini on Sea-to-Sky

Children remain in stable condition after collision

Most Read