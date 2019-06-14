Grass fire sparked near Rail Trail on Enterprise

Firefighters on scene

UPDATE 9:58 a.m.

Smoke has cleared and the fire is maintained.

Firefighters are investigating the cause of the blaze.

————————————————————

Kelowna Fire Crews are responding to a grass fire around 10-feet by 30-feet near the Rail Trail.

Firefighters said the blaze appears to be behind Glenn’s auto shop on Enterprise Way.

Heavy smoke can be seen coming from the trees and a guard has been established.

A command has been set up near the Harley-Davidson and the investigation is ongoing.

RCMP are en route to assist.

More to come.

 

